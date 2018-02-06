Macedonia says ready to change its name and end row with Greece

February 6th, 2018 Europe, Greece, World 11 comments

Macedonia says ready to change its name and end row with Greece

Protesters hold Greek flags during a massive rally over the use of the name Macedonia in Athens

Macedonia is ready to add a geographical qualifier to its name to help resolve a dispute with Greece that has held up its prospects of joining the European Union and NATO, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.

Macedonia joined the United Nations in 1993 with the provisional name “The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia” because its neighbour Greece objected to the one-word name saying it implied a territorial claim to a Greek province of the same name.

“I would like the negotiations (with Greece) to succeed … We are ready for a geographical qualifier in the name,” he told reporters in the capital Skopje on Tuesday.

He had pledged a speedy solution to the dispute last month during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Most countries refer to the country that declared independence in 1991 from the former Yugoslavia as Macedonia. Diplomats say Northern Macedonia, New Macedonia or Upper Macedonia could be now acceptable to both sides.

Zaev also said his government has renamed the main airport and a key highway, which had both been named after Alexander the Great. That riled Athens as Macedonia was also the name of an ancient Greek kingdom ruled by Alexander.

Zaev said the airport will be renamed “International Airport Skopje” and the highway will be called Friendship.

“With today’s decision … we are confirming our step towards building friendship and confidence with Greece,” he told reporters in the capital Skopje.

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated in northern Greece against any solution that would include the term “Macedonia.”

Print Friendly
  • Kyrenia

    Glad a solution is in sight. I just don’t know what was inside Tito’s mind when he named that province of Yugoslavia.

  • Barry White

    Most appropriate name suggestion with historical accuracy would be ‘Former Owner of Greece’. Macedonia not being mentioned in the name meets those objections.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Sanity seems to prevail finally, yet it is quite certain that the hundreds of thousands of people who demonstrated in northern Greece last Sunday against any solution that would include the term “Macedonia” will still be not satisfied. Greece should be the envy of the world as it seems it has no other major worries to take the people to the streets.

    • ROC

      You really need to tone down you comments to plain English, if your trying to impress us with your
      intellect it wont work most here English is thier second language .

      • Plasma Dawn

        I very sorry I no can speak no English simple and I no interested in no opinion of your about intellect mine.

        Yes, I have noticed that for most people around here English is their second language, but that reflects only in how they write. Most people can read a lot better than how they can write, and that goes even for most native English speakers.

        Again, I’m not interested in your impression of why I write and how I write. If you have anything to say about what I write, I’m all ears.

        • ROC

          I really don’t care, it was to allow you to get replies, and I doubt if you will.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Thanks for your concern.

  • Vova Khavkin

    I guess it’s safer to change the name than to get ELAM and EOKA wreak havoc in your country.

    • Peter G

      Here’s a non-sequitur for you.

    • ROC

      No we just hire the grey wolves, we hear they would sell their souls of one Turkish lira,
      your comment is stupid ,hence why I replied with a stupid answer.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Adequate food, clean water and basic security are already beyond the reach of perhaps half the world’s population. A high degree of crystalline perfection is also required in semiconductors, since faults in crystal structure (such as dislocations, twins, and stacking faults) interfere with the semiconducting properties of the material. Until around 160 million years ago, Madagascar was attached to the African mainland as part of the supercontinent Gondwanaland (formed of Africa, South America, Australia, Antarctica, India, and Madagascar).

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close