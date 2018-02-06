Paphos Youth Theatre eyes up film possibilities

PAPHOS youth theatre, a well-respected stalwart of the local community, is eyeing up a move into film work, as soon as the right script is found.

Youth theatre founder and artistic director, Michelle Tross Nonyelu, told the Cyprus Mail that she is looking for the ‘right script’ and will then start to incorporate film work into the work of the youth theatre.

“My husband is a film producer and I would like to start offering film acting and all that entails to the children. Films with a cast of children, such as Bugsy Malone, really work and are enjoyable. It enables students to express themselves in a different way. It’s exciting,” she said.

The youth theatre’s mission is to enable children of all ages to develop and nurture confidence through performance.

In 2018, they are celebrating fourteen years since inception in Paphos, and Tross Nonyelu, who is also a professional actress, develops strong relationships with her students. She has seen many stay with her all the way through to University, and said this is due to the strong bond created between the students and teachers, as well as with each other.

“Five of my students are now at various drama schools, such as LAMDA, and other universities studying drama, as they want to carry on professionally and they are extremely talented,” she said.

The teacher is also a qualified drama therapist, and said that children are encouraged to reach their full positive potential through group work, role-play, characterisation, observation, listening, imagination, vocal expression and behaviour management.

“Building relationships are important and we have taught all sorts of children. Drama is also great for helping shy kids, as well as those on the autism spectrum,” she said.

Rehearsals are currently underway for the theatre group’s latest offering ‘Going, going, gone with the breeze,’ which will be staged at the International School of Paphos on Friday February 9. Featuring a cast of 28 children, the production promises to be lots of fun, she said.

As the title signals, the play is a comedy, centring on an ageing Hollywood star who is a ‘bit of a diva’ and new and rising actress, and will run for around an hour.

Paphos youth theatre has staged more than thirty plays over the years and students are encouraged to take part in productions as well as drama exams including, LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exams, drama GCSE and A level (AS and A2).

(The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art is one of the oldest drama schools in the UK and is a centre of excellence in performance training. It is also the largest speech and drama awarding body in the United Kingdom.)

Student’s performance skills are enhanced through drama, dance and singing and they are also encouraged to help with set painting and other aspects of theatre production. Drama is also useful for students where English is a second language, as it helps to vastly improve their language skills, she said.

The youth theatre has been housed in a number of venues through the years and is currently situated at the International School of Paphos, however, would-be actors do not have to attend the school to be accepted.

The youth theatre can usually accommodate new students and the director is always looking for new talent.

“We only require that children to want to do drama and have a positive attitude,” she said.

‘Going, going, gone with the Breeze’ will be held on Friday February 9h at 6.30pm. Tickets adults 10 euros, children 5 euros available from the International School of Paphos.

For further details: 99878521 or www.paphosyouththeatre.com