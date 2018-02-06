President seeks to stop rumours over new cabinet

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday rebuffed rumours relating to the composition of his new cabinet, urging the media not to pay heed.

“What is being disseminated has nothing to do with reality,” a written statement said.

With the statement, Anastasiades sought to put an end to the rumours concerning his plans on the new cabinet that started shortly after his re-election.

“As regards reports in the media, the president wishes to make clear that his main concern after his re-election is to define and prioritise a series of actions based on his election programme,” the statement said.

He will deal with the makeup of the new cabinet after planning the policies to tackle the problems and challenges the new government has to face.

The president urged the media not to pay any attention to rumours regarding the new cabinet.

There are 11 ministerial posts and speculation has been rife since Sunday regarding potential movements and new faces.

Anastasiades is expected to make an announcement before the new government is sworn in on March 1, but there is no indication at the moment as to when that may be.