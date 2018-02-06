President seeks to stop rumours over new cabinet

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday rebuffed rumours relating to the composition of his new cabinet, urging the media not to pay heed.

“What is being disseminated has nothing to do with reality,” a written statement said.

With the statement, Anastasiades sought to put an end to the rumours concerning his plans on the new cabinet that started shortly after his re-election.

“As regards reports in the media, the president wishes to make clear that his main concern after his re-election is to define and prioritise a series of actions based on his election programme,” the statement said.

He will deal with the makeup of the new cabinet after planning the policies to tackle the problems and challenges the new government has to face.

The president urged the media not to pay any attention to rumours regarding the new cabinet.

There are 11 ministerial posts and speculation has been rife since Sunday regarding potential movements and new faces.

Anastasiades is expected to make an announcement before the new government is sworn in on March 1, but there is no indication at the moment as to when that may be.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    I wonder who will get the job of ‘minister of brown envelopes?’

  • Jay Bee

    “He will deal with the make up of the new cabinet after planning the policies to tackle the problems and challenges the new government has to face.”

    OK then…….how different are these ‘problems and challenges’ to those they have had 5 years to address ?????? (asking for a friend)…..

    • Neroli

      Was about to write a similar comment – the same challenges and problems that he didn’t do anything about in the last 5 years!

      • almostbroke

        He did – ‘manouvered ‘ a 2nd term which was his goal in the first place , with a shed load of taxpayers money to throw about ‘buying ‘ the requisite votes what else would he do . He has to keep an eye on the ‘passports ‘ to make sure most are diverted to his lawyer office via ‘the daughters ‘ . Oh ! The economy / Cyprob ? Cannot do any thing about those his Govt is in a minority , as long as Parliament don’t use their place at the ‘trough ‘ the ‘circus ‘ and the ‘clowns ‘ will put on show for the people but don’t expect them to do any problems solving that’s not what they are there for !!!!

  • almostbroke

    Will it make a blind bit of difference who is in the cabinet ! As long as it doesn’t affect their place at the ‘trough ‘ does it really matter to the ‘few ‘

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    Asking the media not to speculate? Isn’t that what they always do?

