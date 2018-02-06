Two arrests for alleged drugs possession

Police have arrested two men in Moutallos, Paphos, in connection with the illegal possession of drugs, dangerous driving and other offences.

When officers tried to stop a car for a routine check Monday afternoon the driver tried to flee, picking up speed and at some point hitting the wall of a house.

This didn’t stop him and he reversed but he then lost control of the vehicle, crashed into an electricity pole and came to a final halt.

The passenger, a 21-year-old resident of Paphos, tried to escape on foot and threw away a precision scale, a nylon sachet containing 24 grammes of cannabis and another sachet with 22 grammes of a white powder believed to be cocaine before his arrest.

The driver, 27, who was arrested in the car tested positive for drugs during a narcotest.

Both were detained to facilitate further investigations.