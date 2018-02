Joe Biden, the former US vice president, has told President Nicos Anastasiades that he was at his disposal for any help he may need.

Biden, according to CNA sources, telephoned Anastasiades on Tuesday night to congratulate him on his re-election and told him that he was at his disposal to assist in whatever was needed.

The former VP also said he would visit Cyprus at the first available opportunity.

Biden visited Cyprus in May 2014, in his capacity as US Vice President.