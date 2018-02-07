British Cypriot jailed for London killing

A 21-year-old British Cypriot, Antonio Chiakka, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty for the death of a 49-year-old man with a single punch outside a nightclub in London.

Chiakka was found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey. The victim was a 49-year-old tourist from Sweden, Guzman Shannan, who was visiting London with his family.

The incident occurred last July, when Chiakka, after a night out drinking with his friends, tried to pick a fight with Shannan outside a club in Soho and knocked him to the ground with a blow to the jaw. The 49-year-old, who suffered a broken jaw and extensive brain damage as a result of hitting his head on the pavement, died six days later.

According to Mail online, Chiakka was bouncing around like a boxer before knocking the 49-year-old to the ground. “As the victim lay bleeding from his ear and nose one of Chiakka’s friends danced a celebratory jig and taunted: ‘Is this going to be a 10?’,” the court heard, according to the Mail online.

Following the incident, Chiakka, fled to Cyprus but returned to the UK after Shannan’s death.

Chiakka’s defence lawyer had argued in court that the attack would not have happened if he had not downed five vodka and Red Bulls on top of champagne and Mojito cocktails at the club.

The lawyer reportedly told court that caffeine hypes people up in a manner that is potentially dangerous.

He added that alcohol is at fault “but also the Red Bull, that is why this man behaved in a manner which was so out of character for him”.