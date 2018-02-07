British Cypriot jailed for London killing

Antonio Chiakka

A 21-year-old British Cypriot, Antonio Chiakka, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty for the death of a 49-year-old man with a single punch outside a nightclub in London.

Chiakka was found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey. The victim was a 49-year-old tourist from Sweden, Guzman Shannan, who was visiting London with his family.

The incident occurred last July, when Chiakka, after a night out drinking with his friends, tried to pick a fight with Shannan outside a club in Soho and knocked him to the ground with a blow to the jaw. The 49-year-old, who suffered a broken jaw and extensive brain damage as a result of hitting his head on the pavement, died six days later.

According to Mail online, Chiakka was bouncing around like a boxer before knocking the 49-year-old to the ground. “As the victim lay bleeding from his ear and nose one of Chiakka’s friends danced a celebratory jig and taunted: ‘Is this going to be a 10?’,” the court heard, according to the Mail online.

Following the incident, Chiakka, fled to Cyprus but returned to the UK after Shannan’s death.

Chiakka’s defence lawyer had argued in court that the attack would not have happened if he had not downed five vodka and Red Bulls on top of champagne and Mojito cocktails at the club.

The lawyer reportedly told court that caffeine hypes people up in a manner that is potentially dangerous.

He added that alcohol is at fault “but also the Red Bull, that is why this man behaved in a manner which was so out of character for him”.

 

 

    No such thing as out of character, he did what he wanted to do, the booze just took away the fear of being court committing such a vial act against his victim .

  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    The law and the lawyers are an ASS. Six and a half years for killing someone, no wonder the country is going down the drain. Britain and it’s legal system are a joke.

  • Evergreen

    Just this punishment ?unbelievable.

  • Sam

    There is a saying “He got away with Murder”
    Certainly applicable here!

    • Paralimni

      Throw the key away in my opinion

  • Louis

    Life in prison minimum term for a life.
    Judge must have been drunk!

  • Roberto

    Six years for a murder??.
    This is justice?.

  • martin

    cyps biggest liers on the planet .and any lawyer coming up with an excuse like that the juge should have given him life.hope the guy that lost his life ,his family go back to court and get that sentence increased.

    • Paralimni

      This was a UK court not a Cypriot one and yes I I would agree that statement by his lawyer was disgraceful he should be locked up and throw the key away.

  • JS Gost

    So drinking, a preplanned event, somehow reduces the sentence? Why manslaughter ? Out in 4, a mockery. I thought Cyprus justice was wonky.

    • Roberto

      The sentence was in UK or Cyprus?.

      • Adele is back x

        UK …which has a currupt legal system as well.

    • Neroli

      Manslaughter is not murder

  • Tas

    The guy was a twat drank too much and couldn’t handle it. Deserves what he gets

  • Muffin the Mule

    Thug…

