CARPISA supports the children’s orchestra of the “QUARTIERI SPAGNOLI” in Naples

Exclusive concert with special guest PENÉLOPE CRUZ, the brand’s face also for 2018

An important event with solidarity in mind is what Carpisa wanted for Tuesday 23 January: indeed, the brand supported an exclusive concert by the Children’s Orchestra of the Quartieri Spagnoli in Naples, the charity which has the aim of channeling the energy of the city’s young people into music, to educate them and to tackle some social problems including the possibility of slipping into a life of crime.

Held in the magnificent Santa Chiara Monastery, in the heart of Naples, the evening was made even more special by the presence of the international star Penélope Cruz.

