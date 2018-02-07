Egypt raps Turkish comments on EEZ delimitation with Cyprus  

No party can question the legitimacy of the delimitation agreement between Egypt and Cyprus and any effort to undermine Egyptian sovereignty in its exclusive economic zone is dismissed and will be addressed, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement in response to recent comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu questioning the correctness of the delimitation of the exclusive economic zones of Cyprus and Egypt, Spokesman for the Egyptian foreign ministry Ahmad Abu Zeit said, “no party could question the legitimacy of the agreement given that it is in line with the regulations of international law and has been submitted to the United Nations”.

Replying to questions, Abu Zeit warned that any effort to undermine the sovereign rights of Egypt in the region is considered to be rejected and will be addressed.