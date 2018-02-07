Flu season takes hold late in Cyprus, numbers on the up this week

Around 65 people per day are visiting the accident and emergency department at the Nicosia general hospital with viral infections, and the number is set to increase due to flu season, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the deputy head of the Nicosia general hospital’s A&E, Andreas Eliades, scores of people are visiting the department daily with viral infections, on average 65 people every 24 hours, 15 of whom are children under the age of 10.

“At the moment we are at the peak of viral activity,” Eliades said.

He urged the public to seek medical assistance if they experience high fever, headache, cough, myalgia and joint pain for more than 24 hours.

Some cases, he said, present complications such as pneumonia, ear infection or tonsillitis.

Eliades estimated that the numbers of cases would increase.

People should avoid gatherings in crowded spaces because a viral infection “is easily transmitted” he added.

According to the head of the health ministry’s infection monitoring unit, Maria Koliou, Cyprus this year entered flu season relatively late. It was only in the third week of January that the first cases were recorded. “An increasing trend in expected,” she said. Koliou, said that, winter-related viral infections are treatable.