Kasoulides announces retirement, Georgiades signals end of road at finance ministry (Update 1)

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said on Wednesday that he was retiring from politics.

In statements to journalists at the presidential palace on the sidelines of an ambassadorial ceremony, he said: “I can confirm that yesterday I had a meeting with the President of the Republic where I announced to him and we agreed that the cycle of my presence in political life had come to close.”

“I want to retire. I thanked him warmly for our cooperation for five years, for the work that we produced, and I would like to announce it officially and thank everyone.”

Cybc reported later on Wednesday that Finance Minister Harris Georgiades had met Anastasiades earlier in the day and he had told the president he believed his time at the finance ministry had come to a close. However, the report said he had made it clear this did not mean he was retiring from political life.

The final decision on the cabinet reshuffle would rest with the president, it added,