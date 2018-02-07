Kasoulides announces retirement, Georgiades signals end of road at finance ministry (Update 1)

February 7th, 2018 Cyprus 10 comments

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said on Wednesday that he was retiring from politics.

In statements to journalists at the presidential palace on the sidelines of an ambassadorial ceremony, he said:  “I can confirm that yesterday I had a meeting with the President of the Republic where I announced to him and we agreed that the cycle of my presence in political life had come to close.”

“I want to retire. I thanked him warmly for our cooperation for five years, for the work that we produced, and I would like to announce it officially and thank everyone.”

Cybc reported later on Wednesday that Finance Minister Harris Georgiades had met Anastasiades earlier in the day and he had told the president he believed his time at the finance ministry had come to a close. However, the report said he had made it clear this did not mean he was retiring from political life.

The final decision on the cabinet reshuffle would rest with the president, it added,

  • John Henry

    Say what you will about Juan Kasoulides, although he was far from perfect in my three decades here other than President Clerides he is as close as it gets to a voice of reason among the wolves.

  • Mist

    Beaten for president by TOF, but hey-ho, loads of different pensions Doctor, MP, MEP, Minister x 2.

    • Spanner Works

      “Beaten for president by TOF”.

      I wonder how many voters regret letting that happen!

      • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

        There is at least one guy (who might or not be president now) who was happy with that result :)))

  • almostbroke

    Is there now a by election for his seat ? Or was he ever elected in the first place ? Or will it be filled by some other ‘elitist ‘ following the Elani 3 pension s system of election to Parliament !!!!!

    • Spanner Works

      He doesn’t have a seat, he was appointed as Foreign Minister.

      • almostbroke

        👍!!!! Services rendered ! And I thought Elani had the monopoly on multiple pensions seems not !!

    • Pc

      In Cyprus, ministers are typically appointed from outside of parliament. Makes for a cleaner separation between the Executive and the Legislative.

      • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

        It’s not typical. It’s always like this. If an MP is appointed, then he has to step down from that position. One cannot be both an MP and a Minister.

    • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

      Shouldn’t you be familiar with the very basics before you start offering opinions?

