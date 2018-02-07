Man jailed for life for murder

The Nicosia court on Wednesday sentenced Malkit Singh, 26, to life in prison after convicting him of a premeditated murder committed in Nicosia last August.

Around 4am on August 27, 2017, a 25-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both foreign nationals residing in Nicosia, were rushed to Nicosia hospital with multiple knife wounds.

The injured man died at 6.20am despite the doctors’ efforts while the woman who was operated on survived the attack.

From testimonies police gathered that they were attacked in their home by an unknown assailant.

A day after the murder police identified Singh as the main suspect.

It emerged on October 12 that authorities in the north had detained the Indian national after he was caught trying to cross over from the Republic.

He was brought before a military court which initially remanded him in custody for one day. The Turkish Cypriot authorities then handed him over to the Republic after authorities here said he was wanted for murder.