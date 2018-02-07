Man jailed for life for murder

February 7th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Man jailed for life for murder

Malkit Singh was arrested while trying to cross into the north

The Nicosia court on Wednesday sentenced Malkit Singh, 26, to life in prison after convicting him of a premeditated murder committed in Nicosia last August.

Around 4am on August 27, 2017, a 25-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both foreign nationals residing in Nicosia, were rushed to Nicosia hospital with multiple knife wounds.

The injured man died at 6.20am despite the doctors’ efforts while the woman who was operated on survived the attack.

From testimonies police gathered that they were attacked in their home by an unknown assailant.

A day after the murder police identified Singh as the main suspect.

It emerged on October 12 that authorities in the north had detained the Indian national after he was caught trying to cross over from the Republic.

He was brought before a military court which initially remanded him in custody for one day. The Turkish Cypriot authorities then handed him over to the Republic after authorities here said he was wanted for murder.

 

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    It is sad that this punishment can not bring the killed man’s life back.

  • Roberto

    Death penalty.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close