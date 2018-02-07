Man remanded over car complaint injury

A 35-year-old man from Polis Chrysochous was remanded on Wednesday for three days for allegedly setting on fire the car of a 27-year-old mechanic, following a scuffle that landed the two and the 27-year-old’s brother in hospital, one of them in serious condition.

The suspect is also being investigated for causing severe bodily harm to the 27-year-old and his 20-year-old bother.

According to the police, the 35-year-old is believed to have set on fire the car of the 27-year-old on Tuesday, following a scuffle between the mechanic and his brother – also a mechanic – over the 35-year-old’s complaint that mechanical damage to his vehicle was not repaired properly.

The three men, following the scuffle, were taken to the Polis Chrysochous hospital and then to that Paphos. The 35-year-old and 27-year-old were discharged after they were treated for their injuries, but the 20-year-old, who suffered serious head injuries, was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital.

His condition is serious but stable.

The car of the 27-year-old was destroyed.