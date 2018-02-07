Omonia late show stuns Anorthosis

Omonia scored two late goals to leave Anorthosis shell-shocked in the Cyprus football championship on Wednesday at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca.

With the hosts leading 1-0 through a 54th minute goal from Sekou Cisse, Omonia turned the match on its head when Matt Derbyshire equalised with five minutes remaining and the Englishman was at it again soon after, netting a dramatic 91st minute winner.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, second-placed Apollon kept up the pressure on leaders Apoel with a 2-0 away win over Doxa, while AEL beat Ermis 1-0.