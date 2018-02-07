Omonia late show stuns Anorthosis

February 7th, 2018 Cyprus football, Sport 1 comments

Omonia late show stuns Anorthosis

Matt Derbyshire scored two late goals as Omonia fought back from 1-0 down to beat Anorthosis 2-1 in Larnaca

Omonia scored two late goals to leave Anorthosis shell-shocked in the Cyprus football championship on Wednesday at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca.

With the hosts leading 1-0 through a 54th minute goal from Sekou Cisse, Omonia turned the match on its head when Matt Derbyshire equalised with five minutes remaining and the Englishman was at it again soon after, netting a dramatic 91st minute winner.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, second-placed Apollon kept up the pressure on leaders Apoel with a 2-0 away win over Doxa, while AEL beat Ermis 1-0.

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    The bet is 3 goals scored, winner in the 91st minute by Derbyshire, how much are the odds please Mr. Bookmaker? I will have 5,000 smackers on it at a million to 1.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close