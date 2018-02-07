Russia: allegations of Olympic cyber attacks unfounded

February 7th, 2018 Asia, Sport, Winter Olympics, World 0 comments

Russia: allegations of Olympic cyber attacks unfounded

The Winter Olympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday any allegations that Russian hackers have attacked infrastructure connected to the Pyeongchang Olympic Games are unfounded.

“We know that Western media are planning pseudo-investigations on the theme of ‘Russian fingerprints’ in hacking attacks on information resources related to the hosting of the Winter Olympic Games in the Republic of Korea. Of course, no evidence will be presented to the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

Cybersecurity researchers said in January they had found early indications that Russia-based hackers may be planning attacks against anti-doping and Olympic organisations in retaliation for Russia’s exclusion from the Pyeongchang Games.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close