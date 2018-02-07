Talks futile in present climate says Ozersay

The island’s divided communities have a different perception of the current parameters of reunification, and as long as this continues resuming negotiations will lead nowhere, Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay said on Wednesday.

In his first interview after assuming office in northern Cyprus, Ozersay said a bizonal, bicommunal federation based on political equality has been referred to as the model of reunification for the past 50 years but the two sides had a different understanding of the term.

“Basically, there is no agreement on what was being negotiated,” he said. “The two sides need to agree on the matter of the parameters and engage in negotiations within them.”

Ozersay said the two sides needed to discuss whether or not a common goal could be found.

He reiterated that the Greek Cypriot community was not ready to share power and wealth with the Turkish Cypriots, something which became obvious in the last round of talks.

“A change of approach took time and for this reason without this change, or as long as the sides do not understand the same thing as regards the parameters of a solution, resumption of the talks cannot lead anywhere,” he said.

As regards the alternatives, Ozersay said various views have been mooted, but the consent of both sides was needed.

The Turkish Cypriot politician, who previously served as his community’s negotiator in the talks, said the coalition partners in the north will be holding weekly meetings with leader Mustafa Akinci to exchange views.

“This will strengthen the Turkish Cypriot side’s position.”