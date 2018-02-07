Two arrests for drugs possession and traffic offences  

Two men were arrested on Tuesday night after they tested positive for drugs and police found one was a suspect in an unrelated case, they said.

Shortly after 10pm on Tuesday officers stopped a car driven by a 19-year-old in Limassol. Besides testing positive for drugs he had no driving licence and was not insured, police said.

In the car, an amount of dry cannabis was discovered. The young man was arrested for illegal drug possession and traffic offences.

On Wednesday morning just before dawn another driver, 20, was stopped in Limassol. He also didn’t have a licence and insurance and a narcotest was positive, police said.

The suspect was arrested after police records showed he was wanted for being involved in a car theft. Both are being detained pending further investigations.