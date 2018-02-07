Two arrests for drugs possession and traffic offences  

February 7th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Two men were arrested on Tuesday night after they tested positive for drugs and police found one was a suspect in an unrelated case, they said.

Shortly after 10pm on Tuesday officers stopped a car driven by a 19-year-old in Limassol. Besides testing positive for drugs he had no driving licence and was not insured, police said.

In the car, an amount of dry cannabis was discovered. The young man was arrested for illegal drug possession and traffic offences.

On Wednesday morning just before dawn another driver, 20, was stopped in Limassol. He also didn’t have a licence and insurance and a narcotest was positive, police said.

The suspect was arrested after police records showed he was wanted for being involved in a car theft. Both are being detained pending further investigations.

  • Jack

    Clamp them down , good to see the cops at least getting these low lives , but they need locked up not just small fines .

    • Mist

      I was in Texas a while ago, they still have chain gangs. Might be an idea to have community service here , in the town where they live, picking up litter etc. They would then be known as “antisocial behaviour types” in their community and the shame/disgrace to the family might make them change their ways.

      • Jack

        interesting option , send your idea to the chief !

    • ToonArmy

      Calling them low lives, definitely doesnt make you a better person..
      Why is a cannabis smoker a low life? I bet you are a person that goes to your weekly pub, gets sh** faced and cant walk and acts like a complete mongrel.
      Which then I could call you a low life alcoholic?

