UN supports joint efforts of island’s religious leaders

February 7th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

UN supports joint efforts of island’s religious leaders

Cyprus' religious leaders (CM archives)

UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar has expressed her support for joint advocacy efforts of the island’s religious leaders for coexistence, peace and reconciliation.

She was speaking in the context of a visit on Wednesday to a number of religious monuments and cemeteries high on the agenda of Cyprus’ religious leaders, an announcement from the Office of the Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process (RTCYPP) said.

Archbishop Chrysostomos and Mufti Talip Atalay welcomed the visit and the support of Unficyp, it said.

It added that Bishop Porfyrios of Neapolis and Imam Shakir Alemdar of Hala Sultan Tekke briefed Spehar on the state of the religious monuments visited, and on some of the challenges the faith communities face with regard to accessing and restoring sites of worship.

Spehar expressed her support for the joint advocacy efforts of the religious leaders of Cyprus “for religious freedom, coexistence, peace and reconciliation.”

Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Sweden Peter Kvist and RTCYPP Executive Coordinator Salpy Eskidjian also took part in the visit.

Print Friendly
  • ROC..

    Funny how some folk are blasphemous creeps on CM

  • HighTide

    The less these voodoo leaders get involved the better.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close