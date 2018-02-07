UN supports joint efforts of island’s religious leaders

UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar has expressed her support for joint advocacy efforts of the island’s religious leaders for coexistence, peace and reconciliation.

She was speaking in the context of a visit on Wednesday to a number of religious monuments and cemeteries high on the agenda of Cyprus’ religious leaders, an announcement from the Office of the Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process (RTCYPP) said.

Archbishop Chrysostomos and Mufti Talip Atalay welcomed the visit and the support of Unficyp, it said.

It added that Bishop Porfyrios of Neapolis and Imam Shakir Alemdar of Hala Sultan Tekke briefed Spehar on the state of the religious monuments visited, and on some of the challenges the faith communities face with regard to accessing and restoring sites of worship.

Spehar expressed her support for the joint advocacy efforts of the religious leaders of Cyprus “for religious freedom, coexistence, peace and reconciliation.”

Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Sweden Peter Kvist and RTCYPP Executive Coordinator Salpy Eskidjian also took part in the visit.