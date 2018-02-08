Arrests after child pornography found

February 8th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Arrests after child pornography found

Police on Wednesday arrested two people, aged 28 and 41, to facilitate investigations into a case of child sexual abuse and possession of child pornography. They were later remanded for four days.

A minor reported to the anti cyber crime headquarters that while he was chatting on a social networking platform with the above people they asked him to send a number of images and videos with sexual content, which he did.

According to the minor, the people also sent him a number of files with a similar content.

The anti cyber crime office warned that 80 per cent of internet security breaches are related to user actions and people should not accept friendship requests from users they do not know personally.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close