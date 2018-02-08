Arrests after child pornography found

Police on Wednesday arrested two people, aged 28 and 41, to facilitate investigations into a case of child sexual abuse and possession of child pornography. They were later remanded for four days.

A minor reported to the anti cyber crime headquarters that while he was chatting on a social networking platform with the above people they asked him to send a number of images and videos with sexual content, which he did.

According to the minor, the people also sent him a number of files with a similar content.

The anti cyber crime office warned that 80 per cent of internet security breaches are related to user actions and people should not accept friendship requests from users they do not know personally.