Bar review: Antigo Juice & More, Paphos

Antigo Juice & More has recently opened in Paphos old town and is a great little venue. Found on one of the main shopping streets with nearby parking, this is a unique venue and much more than a juice bar, as the name implies. It correctly describes itself as a “combination of a health food restaurant, a smoothie and juice bar, and a breakfast and brunch venue”.

Although small, Antigo has a great feel and outdoor seating to the front is bound to be full during the warmer months. Vintage décor includes a wall display of crates of empty glass bottles of ‘pop’, an old radio and other vintage paraphernalia, and the walls are adorned with framed newspaper cuttings, film posters and more.

This is a quirky venue and offers a great selection of delicious freshly-made juices and smoothies to suit every palate, food is enticing and mostly healthy, but don’t fret, as there are a few indulgencies too!

Try the Antigo juice, a delicious blend of kiwi, orange and mango, which is reasonably priced at €3.70. Or if you’re feeling optimistic, the Cup of Youth smoothie, which contains strawberry, dried goji berries, honey, chia seeds and almond milk, and is priced at €4.50.

Trendy chia pots of different flavours; oat pots, yoghurts, a good selection of herbal teas and coffees, healthy salads and cold and hot sandwiches can be eaten in, taken out and even delivered locally (except Sunday). Wraps, club sandwiches and a brunch menu is also available.

If this is all too healthy for you, local wines and beers are also available, as are steak sandwiches, and a brunch menu includes a few ‘naughty’ options too, such as bacon, sausage and fried eggs.

All sorts of people are already enjoying Antigo and it’s an excellent place to socialise and unwind. Red and blue chairs and black tables add to the vintage feel and a huge glass fridge displays piles of enticing and colourful fresh fruits ready to be juiced.

A lot of thought has gone into this venue which is something new for Paphos and the welcome is warm and friendly. Staff are professional and efficient and food and drinks on offer are of a good quality and high standard.

The menu is available to view on their Facebook page and orders can be placed there too.

I love this venue and plan to visit often in the coming weeks.

Antigo Juice & More

Where: 46, Pafou Chrysanthou, Paphos

When: 7:30am-6pm

Contact: 26 955025, Antigo Juice & More on Facebook