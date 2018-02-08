Cabinet reshuffle proving to be a headache for Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades will be seeing his ministers individually in the coming days before deciding on the composition of his cabinet as he heads into his new term, though Finance Minister Harris Georgiades’ refusal to continue in his post is proving to be a headache.

Ministers departing the cabinet meeting on Thursday dodged questions regarding their future in the administration as it became clear that Georgiades threw a spanner in the works by refusing to continue at the finance ministry.

“The president informed us that in the next few days he will be seeing all ministers one by one and then make his decisions,” Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis said.

He was echoed by Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis who tiptoed around a question on whether he was thinking of departing.

“Let us allow the president to make his decisions as is his constitutional right,” Lakkotrypis said.

Anastasiades’ main problem at the moment is Georgiades’ refusal to spend a second term at the finance ministry.

Georgiades was eyeing the foreign ministry, the only position, which carries more clout than his current one.

However, it appears that Anastasiades had already promised the position to government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, a fact that was leaked to the media a day before Georgiades visited the presidential palace to drop his bombshell.

Following that, at least one report appeared in the evening suggesting the Palace was unhappy with Georgiades whose move dampened the election triumph.

Not long afterwards, two cabinet heavyweights, Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis and Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides, came out in favour of their colleague.

“Before even they were informed about the facts, certain parrots rushed to deconstruct @Georgiades_H. Proscriptions of political opponents do not befit our people. Relax,” Pamboridis tweeted. He added that his colleague had served the government honourably and had a lot more to give.

Also tweeting, Petrides said the country owed a lot to Georgiades, adding that nothing was a given in the economy.

“Blows below the belt of course are a part of politics no matter how unfair,” he said.

Anastasiades would have preferred Georgiades remaining at the finance ministry but now he would have to see how to manage the possible loss of one of his aces.

He may also have to deal with opposition from within the foreign ministry if he goes ahead with the Christodoulides appointment.

Christodoulides is a diplomat, seconded to the presidential palace, and returning to the ministry as the chief of the service would likely draw reaction from officials who are his seniors.

  • Bruce

    If financial collapse occurs, Cyprus will obviously need funds from the EU to at least recapitalise the banks.EU Commission President Juncker is a good whisky-drinking partner of President Anastastiades and would be likely to assist in the rescue.
    Of course financial assistance comes with conditionality including more fiscal austerity; this is where Georgiades will be missed as he was the Troika’s best student in implementing Government expenditure cuts in the period 2013 to 2015! However, he failed miserably in improving the health of the Coop bank and Hellenic Bank through his appointment of incompetent and irresponsible managers and directors and proposing amateurish solutions ( eg giving shares free to depositors and RELIABLE BORROWERS of the Coop Bank).

  • Jaded

    I am inclined to believe that the more serious consequences of the financial collapse that occurred a few years back were just being postponed so that they could occur at the beginning of the second 5 year term. This would include a massive sale of non performing loans (including primary residences) and more importantly a controlled collapse of the Co-Op system. Additionally many of the economic promises that were readily given during the campaign will never materialize. Georgiades is smart enough to see this coming and knows that all eyes will be on him if this transpires while he is running the ministry of finance. The fact that that he is so adamant in refusing to head the same ministry that he has been heading all along is evidence that he has a pretty good idea on what is about to transpire. Additionally, since he has “political ambitions” such an event would be toxic for his future career as a politician. Thus he is jumping ship. Notice that he is not sending out warnings nor taking steps to steer the ship during these times. He is abandoning ship. Take that at face value.

  • Think Again!

    Cyprus heavyweight ministers:
    1. Kasoulides a gerontologist turned to be a Minister of Foreign Affairs.
    2. Pamborides a shipping lawyer accepting to be a Minister of Health
    3. Georgiades a director of a 3-star hotel turned Minister of Finance
    4. Christodoulides an MFA employee from Geroskipou since 1999 protégé of Averof from Argaka, ex mayor of Polis with the ambition to govern Cyprus.
    Really political and administrative AMATEURS in a country like the UK would have reached the position of departmental directors. But this is Cyprus where everything is possible.

    • AndyMarkou

      hey, this is cyprus my man ! you are whatever you declare yourself to be !

    • Caulkhead

      You have hit the nail on the head. The gene pool is so tiny because those with brains have already deserted the sinking (or should that be stinking) ship.

    • Kyrenia

      Trump mean anything to you? It’s the Cypriot version of the American dream.

  • Kevin Ingham

    I met Giorgos Pamboridis at a hospital protest a couple of years back-if he’s a “cabinet heavyweight” God help Cyprus. I’ve seen more impressive bags of cat litter

    • cyprus observer

      Lol.

  • European Citizen

    “Finance Minister Harris Georgiades’ refusal to continue in his post is proving to be a headache” – I wonder why Mr. Georgiades is refusing to continue. Could it be that the economy is on a brink of collapse, and the government’s propping up is about to end? Hmmm…

    • Caulkhead

      I suspect he knows all those election promises can’t be kept. He was clearly not is favour of them, so just played along as not to upset the apple cart. He does not now want to be made a scapegoat when the chickens come home to roost and I don’t blame him.

      • European Citizen

        We can say for certain that he knows something is going to happen and he does not want to be blamed for it. Smart and loyal man.

    • Kyrenia

      Surely by that score Anastasiadis would have been keen to roll over?

  • John Henry

    Photo: Before we discuss new business, is there any old business to discuss?

    • Barry White

      Before we start has everyone been down to the Limassol Law Office of which I have nothing to do with anymore and purchased their entry ticket to the raffle?

  • JS Gost

    I would imagine it would be impossible if you looked at aptitude, relevant experience, transferable skills and attitude. Or are they the real criteria fro assessing someones ability to get the job done ?

