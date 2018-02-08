Carnival feel in Aglantzia

Limassol may be where all spotlights are aimed for the carnival season but that doesn’t mean that the other cites can’t have fun too. The capital’s fun will be in full swing from Friday to Sunday when Aglantzia carnival events will run for the eighth consecutive year.

The theme of this year’s carnival is Earth: A Colourful Planet and aims to spread the messages of coexistence, acceptance and respect for people and the environment. “The planet that hosts us, our Earth, is a colourful mosaic of people, animals and plants that must coexist in harmony. We, as human beings, have managed to build walls of separations between us that do not let us join our efforts. For this reason, this year’s carnival event will help us come together to concentrate on how we can make our planet even more beautiful for the next generation,” the Aglantzia municipality said.

The first event of the three-day carnival festival will be a live performance by the local band Papigion at the Carnival Tent in Aglantzia from 8pm until 12am.

Six-member band Papigion was formed in Nicosia in 2012 after the band members returned from their studies and adventures abroad. With a love of music and a drive for energetic performances, the band promises to entertain their audience every time in a different way.

If your kids get all the furniture they can carry at home and create an obstacle course, they will be sure to enjoy the event that is set for Saturday. The carnival tent will be transformed into an obstacle course for kids, from 1.30pm until 4.30pm, that resembles those that the contestants of the reality show Survivor have to pass through.

Helping the kids through the course will be last year’s Survivor runner up Marios Priamos. Priamos will help the kids – and some adults if they feel the need – to pass through the obstacles that have been created for true survivors.

You will also be able to take photos with Priamos, and there will be food and drink available at the venue to keep energy levels up.

The carnival tent will once again bring a musical feel on Saturday at 8pm when the bands Gadjo Dilo, Monsieur Doumani and Rumba Attack will perform.

Gadjo Dilo is a six-member group that came together in 2009 with the sole purpose of re-animating the Manouche gypsy jazz musical tradition. The band’s source of inspiration is the great gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, who has been characterised by nearly all the great jazz musicians as a genius.

Their love for the guitarist is explored in the band’s debut album Manouche de Grec – which also features one of their other loves, rembetiko folk songs.

Monsieur Doumani has been making waves on the local music scene since 2011. The three-piece band – Antonis Antoniou (tzouras), Angelos Ionas (guitar) and Demetris Yiasemides (wind instruments) – focus on rearranging Cypriot traditional songs by adding their own particular colour to their sound and feeling. They also compose their own songs in the Cypriot dialect, which are inspired by contemporary Cypriot society.

The last band of the evening, Rumba Attack, will provide the Latin rhythms. Constantinos Lyras and Memnon Arestis will be playing guitars while the third member of the gang, Savvas Thoma, will be on the cajon (a six-sided box that is used as a percussion instrument). The boys will be playing some original instrumental material and selected covers in a very Spanish flamenco style.

The admission fee for these events is €5.

The final event on Sunday – which is free – will be an after party at the carnival tent from 8pm until 12am. There will be flamengo dancing, fire shows, traditional dancers and an array of DJs providing us with the beats needed to round up a carnival feel.

Live music, a survivor event for kids and a carnival after party. February 9-11. Carnival Tent, Antistratigou Evaggorou Florakis, Aglantzia, Nicosia. Different times. €5. Tel: 22-462058