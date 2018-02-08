Every breath we take

There is climate change, there is poverty and the world is becoming a place that some of us no longer want to bring children into. The question of parental responsibility, and so much more, is at the centre of the play Lungs by Duncan Macmillian, which will be performed as of Saturday in Nicosia.

The Maria Karolidou’s Theatre Ensemble will present the play for the first time in Cyprus at Space until February 26. Lungs follows a couple, played by Yiannis Karaoulis and Panagiota Papageorgiou, through the life cycle of their relationship, from the moment the question of having a child is raised. Together they explore the potential repercussions of their decision on the relationship, but also on the world around them. In a time of natural disasters and climate change, where natural resources are scarce, two forward-thinking people try to make the right decisions about their relationship, their future, but also about the future of the planet, while coming to terms with the terrible pain that can only be caused by people you love.

This brutally honest love story has been performed in many countries around the world, winning praise for the subjects on which it dares to focus as well as for its direct approach and its humour. It is a play that brings to the surface the anxieties and worries of a generation trying to redefine its existence in the world, in relation to the great questions of love, life and death, and against the limitations and inadequacies of today’s world.

The play is suitable for people over 17 years old.

Lungs

Performance of the play by Duncan Macmillan. February 10-26. Space, 12 Kosti Palama Street, Nicosia. Mondays and Saturdays at 8.30pm and Sundays at 7pm. €10/13. In Greek. Tel: 97-605749