More than half of narcotests so far have been positive, police say

In total nine out of 15, or 60 per cent, of narcotests administered so far have been positive, deputy director of the traffic police Haris Evripidou said on Thursday.

The narcotest was introduced late last month.

The tests, which were carried out mainly in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos were preliminary and have all been sent to the state lab to be analysed in detail.

Results of the lab tests are not yet out for any of the tested persons.

“We are waiting from day to day to hear from the lab,” Evripidou said. Then we will charge the people accordingly.”

For the time being, police have no plans to either limit or expand the testing.

“This week, until Sunday, we have a campaign for drinking and drugs,” the official said, adding that only when officers are suspicious is a test carried out.

Drivers can face a penalty of up to €3,500 in fines and a three-year imprisonment. They also risk losing their driving licence for a maximum of three years and earning three to six penalty points

A 19-year-old man was the latest person to test positive for drugs while driving. Police stopped and tested the driver in Chlorakas, Paphos, at around 9pm on Wednesday.

While the test was sent to the state lab the vehicle was seized by Paphos police.

He is the third driver to be found driving under the influence of drugs in Paphos since the narcotest was introduced on January 25.

The first one caught is suspected to have used cocaine and the second cannabis but this has yet to be confirmed by the lab.

Even though it can indicate if a driver has used drugs, only further testing shows which kind or class of drugs have been used.