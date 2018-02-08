Man expected in court after people conned out of thousands

A man suspected of conning people out of their money is expected to be taken to court on Thursday following his arrest in Paralimni on Wednesday.

On December 22 a woman reported to Famagusta police that between July and October last year a 41-year-old man from Nicosia got €1,200 from her under false pretenses.

He reportedly said he was a diving instructor and rented equipment to clients, and would give her a share of the money he earned from this.

However, she never got any of her money back.

One day later, on December 23, a resident of Ayia Napa reported that between September and November a colleague working at an Ayia Napa hotel asked him for money, claiming that his father had serious health problems.

The same person allegedly also received money from him when he claimed to use it for his diving business, saying he would return it with interest. In all, he claims he gave the fraudster €15,000.

The 41-year-old, who operated under a fake name, changed his phone number in November and couldn’t be reached.

Later on the hotel’s accountant informed the tricked man of the fraudster’s real name, against whom an arrest warrant was issued.

He was wanted by police until just before noon on Wednesday when he was found in Paralimni and arrested.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.