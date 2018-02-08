Merkel under fire from own ranks over German coalition deal

February 8th, 2018

Chancellor Angela Merkel, Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer (L) and Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz (R)

Chancellor Angela Merkel faced criticism from within the ranks of her own conservatives on Thursday for making concessions to her centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners to seal a governing alliance a day earlier.

Merkel, who leads the Christian Democrats (CDU), ceded the powerful finance ministry to the SPD in a coalition deal finally agreed on Wednesday, more than four months after a national election last September in which both blocs lost support.

“I think the cabinet formation, as it is now, is a political mistake,” said Christian von Stetten, a CDU lawmaker who represents business interests, told broadcaster ARD, adding that this applied in particular to giving up the finance portfolio.

Handing over the finance ministry shows the high price the conservatives had to pay to renew the ‘grand coalition’ with the SPD that has governed Germany since 2013, and secure Merkel’s fourth term in office.

Mass-selling daily Bild said Merkel had sold out.

“Chancellor at any price,” Bild wrote on its front page. “Merkel gifts the SPD the government.”

Under the coalition agreement, the SPD will retain control of the foreign, justice and labour ministries among others.

Merkel ally Julia Kloeckner was forced to defend the coalition agreement.

“We have kept our key promises from the election campaign,” she told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. “For families, there is significantly more support. We will keep the finances stable. There will be no new debts, but also no tax increases.”

  • Luke Coolhand

    One could almost feel sorry for the German people except for the fact that we in the UK and Cyprus are inflicted with similar “political whores”. It seems that Merkel will go to any lengths to cling onto power and has given much away to the self confessed alcoholic and former EU functionary. It will be interesting to see if the CDU are prepared to tolerate the destruction of their party by the former active member of the East German Youth Organisation, the SED’s “Freie Deutsche Jugend” (FDJ). Many members of the CDU are now hoping that the membership of the SPD will reject the coalition deal. Although in the unlikely event that this will happen the SPD will have at least got rid of the man who led them to their worst election result since the foundation of the “Bundesrepublik”. A man who said he would not join in a coalition and would not serve in Merkels cabinet. If this coalition is approved and Schulz becomes German Foreign Minister, the British, as a German expression goes, must put warm clothing on. In a TV debate by Political Party leaders shortly before the 24 September election, Schulz was asked if the British should be given another chance to consider the EU referendum. His response was a resounding”No”. He is cut from the same mould as Juncker, Tusk and Verhofstad.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Merkel is the consummate politician and say what you will she is behaving exactly as any politician will behave insofar as her goal is to acquire power and hold on to it for as long as possible.
    When looked at in the cold light of day and in parallel what is going on in the UK what exactly is the alternative to Merkel and May? The fascist alt-Deutschland or the SPD? That foppish fool Jacob Rees Mogg or Jeremy Corbyn?

  • Gold51

    Angela Merkel should accept her leadership is now TRULLY OVER.!
    She is hanging on by her finger nails, in a very weak position, impossible to last.
    Merkal should have proudly walked away earlier, proud of her legacy.
    Now she will be remembered for her “open arm policy” on overwhelming arrivals of economic migrants invited by her to the EU. Her policy clashed with EUs four core values causing major splits within and ultimately “Brexit”.!!

  • Kevin Ingham

    What the SPD and Macron would like to see happen with the Euro will not go down very well with the vast majority of Germans. For a party that was almost wiped out at the last election it’s an incredible steal

