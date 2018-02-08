Owners of shot pet plead for end to hunting in residential areas

The owners of Gandhi, a three-year-old cat that returned home in Pervolia in Larnaca this week covered in blood and with his body peppered with shotgun pellets, on Thursday made a desperate plea for hunting to stop in residential areas.

The couple moved some two months ago to a sparsely inhabited area in Pervolia, thinking it would be an ideal place for their family, which includes a 7-year-old son, three dogs and four cats. But they said it had turned out to be a nightmare due to the constant hunting activity around their home.

“We often call the police to report and as helpful as they are, they never get here in time,” the husband said.

Ironically, when they heard shots on Monday afternoon near their house and called the police, they had no idea that it would turn out to concern their cat Gandhi.

“He came home on Tuesday in a wretched condition. He was covered in blood and bleeding from one eye, I thought he was going to die,” the wife said.

Gandhi was rushed to the vet’s where X-rays revealed numerous pellets all over his body.

“He most probably lost an eye,” she said.

The cat is slowly recovering from his ordeal and he is expected to go home soon.

Gandhi’s owner thinks he was probably not shot by accident because following the incident, the couple found the cat’s collar snapped in two next to cartridge shells near their home.

They also reported this to the local police station, who told them they could do nothing as a small piece of land in the area is classed as hunting ground.

“I asked how can this be as there are houses around, and they replied that the town planning maps had not been updated,” she said.

She also expressed concerns for the safety of her 7-year-old son due to the constant hunting activity.

One of the couple’s four cats went missing as soon as they moved to Pervolia, and they suspect he too has been shot.

The husband said that there was a need to raise awareness of the problem. “This is unique to Cyprus in the sense that it has become acceptable”.

“I cannot be the only person to report illegal hunting and to find out there are only a handful of police that operate all over Cyprus to handle this,” he said.

The game and fauna service were not immediately available to comment.

 

  • Kyrenia

    Does the fact that the poor cat was hit by more than 9 pellets mean that it has no more lives left?

  • ChrisZorba

    @cyprusmail please amend article at beginning says airgun pellets but later say shotgun used, so shotgun pellet !
    Police should explain to local hunters if they carry on their sport will get harder or license expensive or just stop as Cyprus is now in Europe with European Law and Courts who will over rule any court in cyprus.
    Still it’s Cyprus lol

  • European Citizen

    It is truly disgusting. Chances are, this is a case of animal cruelty rather than a hunting accident. Pathetic excuse of a human being.

  • Tommy Haq Soprano

    WTH is wrong with you cypriots? Shoot yourself and not reproduce anymore please!

    • lazarous

      Stupidity doesn’t have borders and doesn’t belong to one and only race.
      Putting everyone in the same basket doesn’t make you any better!
      I will suggest shooting yourself first and not reproduce anymore!

      I’ll remind you of the poor foxes in the U.K., the killing of whales or dolphins (can’t really recall atm) in Denmark, the killing of bulls in Spain, the killing of kids in schools in the USA and many more terrible, awful stuff happening around the world.

      • gentlegiant161

        But you cannot deny the cruelty in your own country, as this is what the article is about specifically.
        Using the ‘whataboutery ‘ idea to point out other countries shortcomings while deflecting your own is no answer.
        I suggest the only people the poster was referring to are Those Cypriots that supposedly ‘hunt’ anything that moves and if you think this is an isolated case your mistaken.
        Just to straighten the record, Foxhunting has been illegal in UK since 2004, those attempting to illegally hunt are monitored by dedicated groups of volunteer sabs who without breaking the law distract, follow and film any sign of illegality.
        We already know what happens to those who monitor illegalities in Cyprus be they locals or birdlife volunteers, they also have been targeted.
        This family have already had one cat go missing and now another shot.
        What you forget when you try to point out other countries is that for a population of just 800.000 the crimes of those against animals protected or pets, is abnormally high when you point to UK population of 63 million.
        You also forget the success of detection and prosecution rate in other countries is more successful..

