Party night and the feeling’s right

The Navarino Wine Lodge in Nicosia will be moving and grooving to the beats of DJ Chris Angelo tomorrow until the wee hours of the morning.

‘Boogie Beats’ night will blast us to the past with the very best tracks from the 70s, 80s and 90s, with Angelo in the driving seat.

Angelo began his journey into the magical world of mixing in 2007. At the time he was only equipped with a simple software package on his laptop, but the lack of gear didn’t stop his enthusiasm from growing. This constant playing around with music, and the quest to find his own voice, led him to appear in various clubs and beach bars in Cyprus. Two years after he started mixing, he found himself venturing into new territory and, until 2012, he was the resident DJ of Greek parties in Budapest, where he studied.

The DJ currently does some mixing in the UK when he can get away from his show at Mix FM, where he generally plays house and dance music.

Boogie Beats

Beats from the 70s,80s and 90s with DJ Chris Angelo. February 9. Navarino Wine Lodge, 1 Navarinou Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €15. Tel: 99-919220