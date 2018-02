A 70-year-old man was attacked and robbed in the early morning hours on Thursday in Dromolaxia.

The man reported to police at 4.45am that five minutes earlier people knocked on the door of his home and when he opened he faced two hooded people wearing gloves.

They allegedly attacked him and stole a gold chain worth €300 that he wore around his neck, a mobile phone and €600 in cash.

Police are looking for the two thieves who fled in an unknown direction.