Police looking into immigration status of 17 men found wandering in Nicosia area

Police found a total of 17 men, most likely illegal immigrants late Wednesday and early Thursday in the Nicosia area.

Around 9.30pm on Wednesday, Peristerona police were informed that three men, 19, 17 and 16, were found in the area. Nicosia aliens and immigration unit are investigating their status in the Republic.

At 4.20am, another 14 foreigners were spotted walking along the Athienou to Lymbia road by members of the Pera Chorio police station during a patrol. The men were taken to Pera Chorio police station where their identities are being looked into.