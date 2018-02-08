Police looking into immigration status of 17 men found wandering in Nicosia area

February 8th, 2018

Police found a total of 17 men, most likely illegal immigrants late Wednesday and early Thursday in the Nicosia area.

Around 9.30pm on Wednesday, Peristerona police were informed that three men, 19, 17 and 16, were found in the area. Nicosia aliens and immigration unit are investigating their status in the Republic.

At 4.20am, another 14 foreigners were spotted walking along the Athienou to Lymbia road by members of the Pera Chorio police station during a patrol. The men were taken to Pera Chorio police station where their identities are being looked into.

 

  • Can

    Three men? Lets report correctly. One man (19yo) and two boys 17 and 16 yo).

  • Douglas

    Do an International background check,any criminal history deport immediately and the others due processing for eligibility for asylum.

    • Vova Khavkin

      You must be kidding. They were smuggled into the ‘Republic’ and don’t have any documents. They will claim to be refugees from some hellhole country and will be granted asylum, so you will be supporting them and their families in perpetuity.

