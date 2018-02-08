Prison escapee from north could have fled across buffer zone

A 40-year-old man who escaped from prison in the north is believed to have fled to the government-controlled areas authorities of the breakaway regime said on Thursday.

According to media reports in the north, interior ‘minister’, Aysegul Baybars, said that evidence point out that the 40-year-old prison breaker escaped to the government-controlled areas.

The 40-year-old, along with a 17-year-old, reportedly escaped on Wednesday night while assigned to take the garbage outside the grounds of the prison, taking advantage the absence of police surveillance.

The two men were in custody pending their trials for cases concerning thefts and break ins.

The 17-year-old is believed to be hiding in the north.

A probe was reportedly ordered in the north into the circumstances around the two men’s escape.