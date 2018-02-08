Shacolas Tower, Superhome and Debenhams Limassol sold to BoC  

February 8th, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Superhome Center, Nicosia

Woolworth Properties Plc has agreed to sell three properties worth €44 million to Bank of Cyprus, the company said on Thursday in a filing with the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

The deal concerns the Shacolas Tower on Ledra Street, the Superhome Center (DIY) department store in Strovolos, and Debenhams Apollon in Limassol.

The properties are to be sold to the bank’s subsidiaries Ravenica Properties Ltd, Wiceco Properties Ltd and Arleta Properties Ltd.

According to Woolworth, the transfer of these properties will be completed within February.

The proceeds will go toward boosting the Group’s liquidity which will help implement new planned development projects as well as reduce its credit facilities and other obligations.

Based on the properties’ book value, the net accounting loss to the Woolworth Group will amount to approximately €5 million.

  • Lenny Webster

    Does that mean they are closing, or just under new management??

    • EGB

      Woolworth owned the properties and rented them to the businesses mentioned, essentially all that has changed is the landlord.

  • Douglas

    Nothing surprises me anymore in fantasy island 🙂

  • alexander reutersward

    So they have non performing loans and the bank has made a deal yo take these properties as part of a pay back

    • Kevin Ingham

      My first comment was bizarrely deleted, but that’s it in a nutshell. In the real world banks do not “buy” property off defaulting borrowers

      • JS Gost

        Fills you with confidence they will build the golf course in Polis…..

