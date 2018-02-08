Twenty years for one rapist, 11 for another

February 8th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

The Nicosia criminal court on Thursday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 20 years in prison having found him guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault.

The man was handed 20 years for rape and another three years for indecent assault, with the two sentences to run concurrently.

In a separate case, the court handed down an 11-year jail sentence to a 30-year-old man who was found guilty of rape and sexual harassment. The crimes in question had been committed in Nicosia between February and April 2017.

  • almostbroke

    And these mysterious convicted rapists are ?

    • PPetrovicho

      Protected by the Media!

  • Niko

    Good to see such long sentences for such a crime. Would be good if all countries did the same.

    • Plasma Dawn

      It would also be good if they released the names of convicted criminals. The public has a right to know.

      • PPetrovicho

        PD, the Media in Cyprus does not work for the good of the Public, it’s merely a vehicle for pushing forward the agenda of certain groups.

