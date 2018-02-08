Twenty years for one rapist, 11 for another

The Nicosia criminal court on Thursday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 20 years in prison having found him guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault.

The man was handed 20 years for rape and another three years for indecent assault, with the two sentences to run concurrently.

In a separate case, the court handed down an 11-year jail sentence to a 30-year-old man who was found guilty of rape and sexual harassment. The crimes in question had been committed in Nicosia between February and April 2017.