Anastasiades to contact Akinci with meeting on the cards – reports

February 9th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 9 comments

Anastasiades to contact Akinci with meeting on the cards – reports

President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to contact Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci next week in a bid to resume the stalled reunification talks, it was reported on Friday.

According to daily Politis, Anastasiades plans on doing so toward the end of next week. Media reports in the north said Akinci will agree to a meeting with Anastasiades

Government spokesman Nicos Christodouldies said Friday the president will “engage in certain actions” after meeting party chiefs. He said the meeting will take place soon but did not disclose what the actions would be.

Turkish Cypriot daily Detay, said that despite the hardline rhetoric used by the Turkish side on the Cyprus problem, Akinci will accept an invitation from Anastasiades.

It also said it was highly probable that the two leaders would be having dinner together.

The UN, the daily said, is not expected to mediate for a meeting at this stage, as the aim will be to exchange views on how to proceed.

Sources cited by Politis said it will take time for the two leaders to find common ground due to lack of trust, but also because thorough preparation is necessary before a new conference on Cyprus is convened.

Finding common ground could be difficult however. Greek Cypriots want things to pick up where they left off, while the Turkish Cypriot side has been calling for a new approach.

In an interview with the Athens News Agency, Anastasiades said he is determined to continue the dialogue as soon as possible, “at least concerning the internal aspects”.

Anastasiades said he hoped he would not be faced with a similar attitude during his meeting with Akinci as the one exhibited by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who said last week that new negotiations based on the same framework would be doomed.

He added that on the issue of the exclusive economic zone, the Cyprus problem, and relations with Turkey, “we are in close cooperation with Greece and we will determine the next steps taking into account the short-term as well as the long-term consequences for both countries”.

If it was up to the Greek Cypriot side he said, “we would not have reached the unfortunate results” of the settlement talks last year in Switzerland.

If Turkey’s positions are not known beforehand and if they are not in line with the parameters of the UN Secretary-General, a new conference on Cyprus “will again be led to failure”.

Anastasiades stated on several occasions that the problem lies in the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot negotiating side’s refusal to compromise on the issue of Turkey’s right to intervene and on the presence of Turkish troops on the island.

Akinci has said that he was not thinking of appointing a new negotiator at the moment, as he does not want for negotiations to drag on in the same way for another 50 years. He called for a results-oriented procedure and not an open-ended one.

Print Friendly
  • turkishcypriot

    Resumption of the negotiations for a possible solution to the Cyprus Problem is a none starter.
    The Greek Cypriots will never change their mind set. They still believe that Cyprus wholly is a Greek Island. The South Cyprus leader keeps on making such stupid statements that he is a leader for all Cypriots. The fact that they demand zero troops from day one and no guaranties make it impossible to even consider coming back to the negotiating table. BBF is dead because both sides understanding of it is completely different. GCs want to carry on with the ROC, but not on the basis of the 1960 constitution. Practically what they want is to get back in History to 1963 and start all over again. I am not even sure that they will agree to the rotating presidency in the unlikely event that BBF is still back on the agenda. GCs also will never agree for a two state solution. Any solution to the Cyprus Problem will not come through negotiating with the GCs. There is another thing which hasn’t been mentioned for a while. Turkey’s expectation in a BBF solution. The four freedoms in the Northern Part of Cyprus. I don’t believe Turkey will forget that. And last but not least the special relationship between TRNC and Turkey.

    • ROC..

      You told another commentor to “shut up” well I am telling you the same, your a racist troll that is not even Cypriot but chooses to greek bash at any time, plus you never write anything factual always what you want to belive and most of that is BS

      • turkishcypriot

        Is the true analysis of the situation we find ourselves in at the moment. You can choose to call it as you wish.

  • Evergreen

    Why Mr. A did not tackle the matter in Crans Montana. The ship had sailed away that night.

    • ROC..

      I do not think you understand how it works, Nik can only placed down his demands for the ROC, Akinci cannot accept them unless he get the nod from Turkey, if Turkey does not want to budge on any of the demands then nothing moves, so why you blaming NIK, you have to remember that the ROC is not going to be blackmailed into accepting unresonable demands from a country thats an agreesor and invader so why dont you direct your comments to TURKEY to find a solution.

      Problem is you seem to love to blame the ROC when we all know even the UN and EU and other countries its Turkey that does not want a solution,

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Good idea for the two leaders to meet face to face, over dinner, lunch or whatever, without the UN rep…no hats or titles, just leaders.

  • Caulkhead

    ‘Thorough preparation’ Mr President. Please note that this time around, if of course you are serious.

    • ROC..

      He can only propose, Akinci can only relay , and Turkey makes the dession, so you should really direct that to Turkey if they are serious

  • ROC..

    No disrepect to Akinci but why goto stream to sail your boat and not the river, it is a waste of time because nothing can move unless Turkey gives the say so to the North as to what to do, its a case of Turkey saying to the North you jump when I say so. Nik is better going to the source

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close