Anastasiades to contact Akinci with meeting on the cards – reports

President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to contact Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci next week in a bid to resume the stalled reunification talks, it was reported on Friday.

According to daily Politis, Anastasiades plans on doing so toward the end of next week. Media reports in the north said Akinci will agree to a meeting with Anastasiades

Government spokesman Nicos Christodouldies said Friday the president will “engage in certain actions” after meeting party chiefs. He said the meeting will take place soon but did not disclose what the actions would be.

Turkish Cypriot daily Detay, said that despite the hardline rhetoric used by the Turkish side on the Cyprus problem, Akinci will accept an invitation from Anastasiades.

It also said it was highly probable that the two leaders would be having dinner together.

The UN, the daily said, is not expected to mediate for a meeting at this stage, as the aim will be to exchange views on how to proceed.

Sources cited by Politis said it will take time for the two leaders to find common ground due to lack of trust, but also because thorough preparation is necessary before a new conference on Cyprus is convened.

Finding common ground could be difficult however. Greek Cypriots want things to pick up where they left off, while the Turkish Cypriot side has been calling for a new approach.

In an interview with the Athens News Agency, Anastasiades said he is determined to continue the dialogue as soon as possible, “at least concerning the internal aspects”.

Anastasiades said he hoped he would not be faced with a similar attitude during his meeting with Akinci as the one exhibited by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who said last week that new negotiations based on the same framework would be doomed.

He added that on the issue of the exclusive economic zone, the Cyprus problem, and relations with Turkey, “we are in close cooperation with Greece and we will determine the next steps taking into account the short-term as well as the long-term consequences for both countries”.

If it was up to the Greek Cypriot side he said, “we would not have reached the unfortunate results” of the settlement talks last year in Switzerland.

If Turkey’s positions are not known beforehand and if they are not in line with the parameters of the UN Secretary-General, a new conference on Cyprus “will again be led to failure”.

Anastasiades stated on several occasions that the problem lies in the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot negotiating side’s refusal to compromise on the issue of Turkey’s right to intervene and on the presence of Turkish troops on the island.

Akinci has said that he was not thinking of appointing a new negotiator at the moment, as he does not want for negotiations to drag on in the same way for another 50 years. He called for a results-oriented procedure and not an open-ended one.