Anne Hathaway finally has her say

Actress Stella Fyrogenis will be joined on stage by musician Kleon Antoniou (who wrote the music for the performance) tomorrow as they present the play Like a Rose and an Engima by Akis Dimos for the first time.

Fyrogenis embodies the role of Anne Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare, who lived in the shadow of a husband who abandoned her for fame and fortune.

The action is set in April 1616 on the night before Shakespeare’s death, with Hathaway spending the night by her husband’s side. While she waits for the night to pass she is accompanied by a musician, who plays the guitar, and a barrel of beer.

During the night, with the help of music, drunkenness and memories, Hathaway analyses her relationship with her husband, going over their relationship to bring to the stage the sweetness of their love, the time he abandoned her, her own love of words and literature, her loneliness and her daily routine. By unravelling everything that binds her marriage together, she comes face-to-face with the heroes of her husband’s plays who seem to comfort her. She asks the same thing Hamlet asked, to be or not to be, and her answer will be a bellowing to be. For now, at the end of Shakespeare’s life, her silence will be broken.

Like a Rose and an Enigma

Performance of the play by Akis Dimos. February 10 until March 4. Theatro Dentro, 44 Enotitos Street, Palouritissa, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/13. In Greek. Tel: 99-384606