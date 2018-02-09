Cyprus signs supercomputing declaration

February 9th, 2018 Cyprus 22 comments

Cyprus signs supercomputing declaration

As part of an effort to develop the next generation of supercomputers Cyprus became the fifteenth country to sign a European declaration on high-performance computing (HPC) this week, the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

According to the commission, supercomputers are at the core of major innovations in many areas such as personalised medicine, energy saving and smart urban planning. They also hold great potential for job creation and the competitiveness of the European economy.

“Currently, the computing and data needs of European scientists and industry are not matching the computation time available in the EU. Moreover, the EU does not have the most powerful machines that some of their applications require. Therefore the European HPC users are increasingly processing their data outside the EU,” the commission said in a statement on its website, adding that the outsourcing may create problems related to privacy, data protection, commercial trade secrets and ownership of data.

None of the EU supercomputers being in the global top 10 and the existing ones depending on non-European technology means the EU risks being deprived of strategic or technological know-how for innovation and competitiveness.

The joint undertaking aims at pooling European and national resources to build and deploy across Europe supercomputers that will rank among the world’s top three by 2022-2023. The declaration was originally launched in March 2017 and signed by France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. Since then another eight countries have joined in addition to Cyprus – Belgium, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Greece, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Print Friendly
  • Bilbo Bawbag

    In a country where every organisation asks you to send a FAX …
    emails ? … The work of the Devil 😉

    • ROC

      Stick to your daytime job your sarcasm is not funny, Oh btw maybe you should look below. how funny they have fax too.

      Federal Reserve Bank of New York – EROC
      100 Orchard Street, Funds Transfer Dept – 1st
      East Rutherford, NJ 07073
      P: (800) 758-9403
      F: (201) 531-3660

  • elbmw

    Believe it or not but there are quite a few Cypriots working at the pinnacle of their professions for organisations such as NASA and DARPA. Perhaps this move may entice some of them to return “home” and help move Cyprus forward in a technological and scientific sense.

    • European Citizen

      I think this is wishful thinking. There are, of course, professionals from all nations working on top notch research, but these people are being compensated generously for their time and efforts – I am not sure this project will have that sort of funding.

      • elbmw

        You may be right but lets not forget that it’s not just Cyprus alone but as part of a 15 country consortium. All in all its not a bad thing to have some competition in a market that’s an oligopoly bordering on a monopoly.

        • European Citizen

          That I totally agree with. It’s good to start building this industry in Europe, but we should not expect any immediate results – maybe 10-15 year project.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Better to start with washing machines and work your way up.

    • European Citizen

      If Cyprus gets their hands on a supercomputer they will just use it to mine bitcoin and then issue government debt based on the future bitcoin profits ;))

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Brilliant!

        • elbmw

          Hey guys you’re doing Cyprus a great disservice. I’ll have you know that Cyprus is already at the cutting edge of Souvla production.

          There are already computer driven BBQs made in Cyprus that can be controlled with an iPad or mobile phone app, that takes care of the Souvla while the “cook” can have more time to enjoy a few more beers or a game of Tavli, while the computers are cooking the meat. I think its called “Chef SMART”.

          • European Citizen

            Amazing! =D

      • Dimitris

        after of course banning the use of bitcoin for anyone else here!

  • European Citizen

    Interesting to see how Cyprus can contribute to the cause of developing supercomputers, i.e. creating of computer chips like Intel, AMD. Besides, this project is doomed to fail. There is no way that any government or inter-government effort can compete with the most efficient and R&D heavy public companies out there. Especially given the “deadline” of 2022-2023. Just a farce.

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      Supercomputers is not so much about basic building blocks, i.e. chips, but about using these blocks in an architecture and structure that combine to create “super computing” power. This is done by the most efficient R&D companies, in which governments may have a stake, and in which the best technological talent from any country may play a role.

      • European Citizen

        As far as I know, only select few companies (like IBM) actually build and sell supercomputers. This is only possible for them because of their staff’s extensive knowledge and understanding of the “building blocks” from which these supercomputers are built. It is incredibly hard to come by any free information in this field otherwise.

        That is why I said that the governments, even if playing together, cannot achieve or hope to achieve the same results as multinationals like IBM. I could, of course, be wrong but it seems to me this is an incredibly difficult task and even the top professors in the field of IT will have real troubles putting it all together. I believe this is an impossible task to achieve on the governmental level due to the lack of funding and knowledge. For example, how does the government know who to hire for this task? How do they know the person is actually qualified? It’s like me starting to build a 20 storey building by myself, brick by brick – hugely inefficient.

        • Lev

          That’s not how it works, that’s not how any of it works.
          Building a super computer is like building a really big building.
          It will be done by R&D institutes, public & private, and the EU will provide the funding.

          • European Citizen

            The EU is interested in results, i.e. producing a home-built supercomputer.
            The participants are interested in monetary rewards – the more, the better. The EU, as the funding and controlling entity, knows very little about the sector.
            Therefore, what stops the participants from abusing EU’s lack of expertise in the field?
            This “game” does not solve in favour of EU in any way because of the absence of competition. This resembles a natural resources monopoly, like electricity. Electric company will lay down the cables and will enjoy its monopoly status for many years – all the while uncompetitive practices drive the quality of the product down. This is simple economics.

            • Lev

              That’s nonsensical, gibberish.
              “The EU, as the funding and controlling entity, knows very little about the sector.”
              If you mean politicians in Brussels, then it’s irrelevant, no politician knows anything about super computers in any country, non the less supercomputers do exist. The most powerful one is in China, and none of the party officials know anything about building supercomputers.
              If you mean that the EU does not have technical expertise to develop a super computer, then it’s also false, all EU countries have supercomputer, even Cyprus has a supercomputer installed in the Cyprus Institute!

        • Arnt Otto Østlie

          By joining the consortium Cyprus will share the funding and the results. Reading the declaration, it seems that the consortium wants to help European suppliers to take the risk to develop such machines on their own. It remains a fact though, that Europe is lagging behind the US on most levels of computer manufacturing.

          • European Citizen

            “It remains a fact though, that Europe is lagging behind the US on most levels of computer manufacturing.” – this is precisely what I am talking about.

            The US has build the industry for R&D of these technologies. They have a few highly competitive firms who achieved their resulted purely because of the competition. The EU project will lack this in the beginning.

            It would be great to have consumer electronics designed and produced in Europe, but I think it’s an unreachable goal.

            • Arnt Otto Østlie

              Consider that against US aerospace domination, Europe managed not only to design and build jumbosize airplanes, but also has made a commercial success.

              We do have the competence in Siemens, Philips, and Alcatel to form a similar thrust into supercomputers. Whether it would be commercially viable, I don’t know. It might in fact make more sense to allocate EU support for the larger market below the supersize.

    • Lev

      Supercomputers use ready-made chips and hardware in general. A super computer is just ordinary hardware assembled in very large quantities.
      Many supercomputers have been built with video game consoles such as x-box and ps.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close