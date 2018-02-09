Diko ousts eight more members

Diko on Friday ousted eight more members who supported other candidates in the presidential elections, as an additional eight were referred to the disciplinary board facing expulsion.

According to a statement from the party, the eight had supported other candidates in the two-round elections that saw incumbent Nicos Anastasiades win re-election and party chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos fail to make the runoff.

The statement said that by doing so the particular members had already broken with the party.

There was a special mention of former MP Athina Kyriakidou, who had not been considered a Diko member for a long time ‘due to her enduring anti-party behaviour and actions during the election campaign’.

Eight other members from various districts were referred to the party’s disciplinary board for working against Diko’s interests.

Two municipal councillors, Marinos Cleanthous and Constantinos Parmaklis, had refused to answer the charges against them so they were automatically expelled, the statement said.

Cleanthous who quit the party days ago through an open letter, issued a statement wondering whether Diko officials had not been informed.

He also said he had not been sent any charges to answer to.

“It seems their passion for expulsions is so great that they expelled me without even being a member,” he said. “This confirms their disciplinary process is a joke.”

In-fighting in the party kicked off immediately after the first-round results which saw Papadopoulos fail to make the runoff.

He accused former chairman Marios Garoyian and other members of working for Anastasiades and initiated procedures to expel them all. Others resigned in protest over the methods used by Papadopoulos, who has been heavily criticized for failing to acknowledge his responsibility in the debacle.

Supported by four parties, including his own, Papadopoulos even failed to inspire the voters who backed the parties in the 2016 parliamentary elections.