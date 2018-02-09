EU’s Barnier warns Britain post-Brexit transition ‘not a given’

February 9th, 2018

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

A post-Brexit transition is “not a given”, the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain on Friday, saying London had raised “substantial” issues with the adaptation period as proposed by the bloc.

Barnier, speaking to journalists in Brussels after the latest round of negotiations with British envoys, said he was surprised by London’s position and that some of the EU‘s lines on the transition period were non-negotiable.

“If these differences persist, a transition is not a given,” Barnier said. “If these disagreements were to persist, there will undoubtedly be a problem. I hope we will be able to resolve these disagreements in the next round.”

Sterling weakened against the euro as Barnier listed London’s issues with the post-Brexit transition offered by the EU until the end of 2020.

He said Britain rejected giving lifetime rights to EU citizens who arrive after Brexit but before 2021, demanded mechanisms to be able to avoid any new EU laws it disliked, and lashing out against a mechanism the EU wants to be able to unilaterally suspend Britain’s access to the single market in case of disputes.

“The UK insisted that we should reach an agreement in March on this transitional period. At the same time, however, our partners set out a certain number of disagreements, which I regard as substantial,” Barnier said.

He said the EU was still waiting for London to explain what sort of future relationship it wants with the EU and how to avoid an Irish border if, as Prime Minister Theresa May had said, it were to leave the bloc’s customs union in the future.

“The sooner the UK makes its choices, the better,” Barnier also said. “A UK decision to leave the single market and leave the customs union would make border checks unavoidable.”

“We focus on solutions to avoid hard border… any solution must be precise, clear and unambiguous,” Barnier said. “We are waiting for such a solution.”

Barnier also made clear Britain had to sort out all the outstanding issues related to its exit from the bloc – including ties with Euratom and privacy laws, among others – in order to be given a transition period after it leaves the EU, which is now due to happen next March.

“No transition will be possible if there is no withdrawal agreement,” he said after many EUdiplomats and officials have warned in recent days over delays putting under threat the whole Brexit schedule that EU and Britain agreed on to give some certainty to the businesses and people affected.

In the status quo transition the EU offered to Britain – envisaging that London remains bound by all EU laws and pays into the bloc’s budget but has no say on any decisions of the union – Britain’s Brexit negotiator particularly disliked what was described by some as a single market “punishment” clause.

Davis said the EU‘s approach was “discourteous”, to which Barnier responded on Friday by saying: “I don’t really understand why this reaction, this uproar, we do not wish to punish whatsoever.”

  • Mr Magoo

    It’s so pathetic reading day after day the same anti-EU, anti-Brussels, anti this and anti that. It’s always been very clear that the UK would have to abide by EU law in the event of a transition period.
    If the UK really wants to leave on 29.03.2019 with no deal, this is exactly what you must do.
    Davis is unable to strike a deal with the EU because there is nothing to bargain. The UK will only get in return what the EU wants the UK to get.
    I thought the Brexiteers wanted to be sovereign and independent? Here we go. For the EU, the UK is no longer a member of the family therefore what you think means rather little.
    When Davis heard that the EU was preparing for the UK to crash out he had the nerve to suggest the UK should sue the EU for destabilising it’s economy by mentioning crashing out!!!
    Good riddance, mind the door slapping your ass on the way out.
    I’m sorry Britain but the world is laughing at you.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    “Declaration of war” asserts a commentator below. As one of the 48% let me explain why I am still in favour of EU membership:
    1. my government actually has no policy on where it wishes to take me. It tells me we’re leaving but is desperate to negotiate a deal that will keep the best of EU membership without giving anything in return.
    2. In December, Mrs May scooted over to Brussels very early in the morning to make concessions on the three key outstanding issues before trade talks can begin. Although there was nothing all that clear or specific in what she offered the EU accepted her proposal to save her from being ousted by the hard Brexiteers in her party, which would either have taken us back to square one or actually solved the problem altogether as her replacements would go for “no deal”. This for some would be following the “will of the people”, among whom I include myself. I do know the genius below who sees Mr Barnier’s statement as a cassus belli doesn’t share this view.
    3. As soon as Jacob Rees Mogg started rattling his bones Mrs May comes out with not wanting to be part of “the” customs union or “a” customs union and not part of “the” single market but she wants “frictionless free trade for a global Britain”.
    4. Jacob Rees Mogg and his cabal don’t want a “transition period”, but it seems Mrs May does, if her utterances are anything to go by. So Mr Barnier says well it’s by no means agreed there will be “a transition period” but if there is one the UK will be bound by certain conditions.
    Here’s the reality: no country will ever go to war unless its people are mobilised and motivated to fight. So what are we going to fight for?

    Our government has no policy. They have not produced a single policy document appertaining to post Brexit Britain and have only met this week to discuss the matter. Of course we have no idea what they talked about because that will damage our negotiating position No one is stopping us leaving except our own government which doesn’t seem to know what it wants. Does it want to promote the interest of the country. or the interest of the party?
    This is just more nonsense to stir up and prepare the British public to settle for “no deal” and when the s$%& hits the fan the Tories will be able to blame “Jonny foreigner.”

    So yes I still support EU membership because I know where I stand with Mr Barnier which is more than I can say about my own government and its disdain for the British electorate.

    There a John Mavro moment!

    • Banjo

      It’s a little passive aggressive to reply to me , without replying to me.

      And your 4 points have no relation to the article ……. just regurgitated arguments from long ago. Valid they may be , but relative they are not.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Then I won’t waste my time explaining their relevance.
        And I wasn’t replying to you simply commenting on your assertion.

      • Ken Cupit

        This government is run by about 40 Tory right wing MP s who are scared of having there dishonest tax fiddles found out . And as far as May is concerned she is not strong or stable she do es not which way to turn

        • Banjo

          If you are aware of their dishonest tax fiddles , then it’s a bit late to worry about being found out.

    • Kevin Ingham

      There’s a difference between a government not knowing it wants and a government not giving the people what they want. The former isn’t an excuse for the latter in a democracy.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        This particular government doesn’t know what it wants, what the people want or what to give them. It’s running round in circles promising the earth and delivering grains of sand. You’re right this is not democracy, this is self preservation on the Tory Party and its determination to hold on to power come what may! Barnier is smoking them out and exposing for the frauds they really are.

        • Kevin Ingham

          Indeed the government doesn’t want to do what the people of the UK told them to do and the EU is indeed exploiting that situation.

          Doesn’t mean to say we should not leave and what we are seeing is indeed not a healthy democracy (a cause for concern for everyone with an iota of common sense)

          Having said that if the Tory government falls then a lot of people who have brought about the downfall are in for a bit of a shock if Corby’s social model comes to fruition

          As for Barnier?- he is as bad a representative of European states as the current UK government are of their own population. He represents a self preserving EU establishment as much as any UK political party, so quite why anyone would chose him over their own governmnet I have no idea. At least we can get rid of our own government, we can’t vote out Barnier

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I’m not saying we shouldn’t leave. I want to know why our government after 19 months doesn’t have a plan!
            Whatever Barnier represents and if he is exploiting the situation, I still feel he’s doing his job. Sorry, I can’t say the same for our government.

            • Kevin Ingham

              Barnier can “do” his job because the organisation he is representing is behind him 100%, even if 100% of European electors are not

              We cannot say the same about the UK government, which despite having a mandate to leave are never going to get the same level of backing as Barnier and the conclusions about functioning democracy are pretty obvious from that

              The more detached from democratic principles you are, the less discord you experience

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Given around 30% of EU voters vote for their MPs we’ve got no idea how many EU “electors” are behind Barnier. There’s about 16 million here who may be behind him and we’re the ones leaving.
                Do we know how many UK voters are behind May? Or how many prefer Hammond, Rudd Hunt? Who are you with Johnson, Gove, Rees Mogg, Davis?
                The democracy bit was done on 23rd June 2016. We can’t keep having referendums to remind the government of the “will of the people”. Apparently once was enough according to your side of the argument because it was all crystal clear and straight forward. We’d voted to leave, we’d sort out a nice deal with the EU because they’re gagging to carry on doing trade with us, trade without which the EU will collapse and then we’d get on with making free trade deals with the rest of the world because they too are gagging for our business.
                I have a feeling it’s starting to dawn on one or two people that the EU would have a say and that they will protect their own interests.
                I think there are people in government with a sense of history who do not want to be the “guilty men (and women”) of the 20-teens as were the Appeasers of the 1930s

  • Banjo

    The demands the EU are making for a transitional deal are tantamount to a declaration of war.

    • European Citizen

      The EU is making demands for its citizens. The EU feels hurt and ashamed of the UK’s actions and UK’s negotiating stance. UK is clearly wasting time and money of the tax payer by purposefully being vague in their demands. If UK citizens want the separation so much, they should push their politicians to accept ‘no-deal’ and just proceed with the exit. Clearly, there are people who want to stay in the EU, otherwise this would have been done and dusted months ago. Even British parliament is in disagreement regarding the “legality” of the actions of Brexiteers, so go figure…

      • Banjo

        On the demands the EU make for its citizens rights , I agree with the EU fully. The UK government should comply.

        EU citizens living in the U.K are now our citizens too.

        • European Citizen

          But you see, the argument of “first come, first served” is strictly against the EU law, so either all EU citizens should be allowed free entry, or none at all.

          It’s an issue of equality which the Brexit negotiators do not even take into consideration.

          • Banjo

            I don’t see that ” first come first served ” is an issue. It would obviously be very wrong and quite indefensible if it were the policy.

            • European Citizen

              As far as I understand, such policy must be written into the law for the EU to move past this issue, but it cannot be agreed to by the EU because of the violation of equality principle.

              • Banjo

                May is suggesting that all current EU citizens are treated as ‘ British ‘ , as are those coming to the UK before March next year. The EU want that extended to cover the transition period.
                Personally I favour the EU option and it should be agreed to keep things moving. But I can see the other side too. It is also a difficult political situation for May.

        • Kevin Ingham

          No problem with that-everyone in situ should have their rights respected.

          Having said that even if my rights in Cyprus might be undermined I’d still vote out and still expect the UK government to respect the rights of anyone legally residing in the UK

          • Banjo

            Nobody , absolutely nobody , should have even the slightest of reductions in their rights.

            Even decades after Brexit immigration between the two should be as seamless as possible. With due consideration to natural / environmental issues.

        • Ken Cupit

          So now you say the likes of Mogg and company are wrong he is for walking away and getting rid of EU citizens rights

          • Banjo

            To be honest , I’ve not payed much attention to what Mogg says , he’s in no position of authority.
            But anyone saying what you describe would be wrong in my view.

            Even if we are forced to walk away and no deal is done , EU citizens living in the U.K must keep the rights they have today. Under no circumstances whatever can this change.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Banjo’s always changing from one thing to another. Best not to take too much notice when he does this. He’s one of these people just can’t admit he’s wrong!

            • Banjo

              That’s only ever been true in your own definition of what I say. It’s very helpful of you by the way , to decide what I mean.

    • NuffSaid

      There cannot be a single person in the 52% now still in favour of leaving after the economic impact assessments were published.

      • Kevin Ingham

        I’d still vote out- with knobs on

        • NuffSaid

          That’s because old folk don’t give a hoot about what they are leaving the younger generation to deal with.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Now now you’re being ageist! There’s a good chance I could be the same age as Kevin but I give a hoot.:)

      • Banjo

        Freedom is priceless, it’s worth dying for , so some economic hardship is no price at all.

        The EU have just solved the problem of a divided UK , 100% will now be in favour of leaving these dictators. The 52% will now want it done immediately, no article 50 , no negotiations and no future relationship at all.

        • NuffSaid

          What will change for you on day one after the uk has left the eu that will directly affect you?

          • Banjo

            That’s the point isn’t it.
            We live in a fully democratic country and we intend to keep it that way.

            Tell me , when we’re you asked to vote on even a single EU policy.

            • NuffSaid

              No it’s not the point. Your freedoms will not change one iota not unless they go backwards after Brexit which is highly likely. When you asked to vote directly on any Uk policy?

              • Banjo

                Every time we have an election I get to decide if I like a party policy or not. In the EU parliament they don’t even have parties …. or a winner , anyone to run it. They simply get a pal to do it.

                I didn’t vote leave to change my rights or my freedoms , they are just fine as they are , I voted leave to protect my rights. There will be no such thing as elections in the United States of Europe. So once you’re in it , you won’t be allowed a vote on leaving. Military conflict will be the only way out.

      • Cydee

        I voted Leave; but I didn’t envisage a future of the terrible Ts ie Teresa and Trump. Before we know it we’ll be in the hated TTIP deal and Trump will take-over our National Health Service + anything else he fancies.
        I want to rescind my vote.

        • Banjo

          You think Trump wants to buy the NHS ?????

          • NuffSaid

            Trumps wealthy elite cronies will certainly tear up the nhs picking off the bits that the want. Health is big business in the states.

            • Banjo

              It’s complete nonsense to suggest the NHS will be privatised and sold to US businesses. It’s just as nonsensical as though lefty types that try to convince everyone that Branson has already bought the NHS.

              You just can’t expect anyone to believe you.

    • Kevin Ingham

      Agreed- we had a democratic decision to leave and we are more than willing to pay our dues and meet anyone more than half way. If the EU can’t accommodate that then so be it- no divorce bill, revert to WTO terms (both a win win for the UK) and let Ireland or the EU man the Irish border cutting an EU country off from it’s biggest customer

      • Banjo

        I’ve long been in favour of a close relationship , but this is a game changer.

        It’s not the actual terms that are such a problem , it’s the penalties the EU have seen fit to attach . Not penalties that will be imposed by any court , but penalties that will unilaterally be imposed by themselves, having appointed themselves judge , jury and executioner. And the de facto government of the U.K.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Penalties on what? All we’ve done is voted to leave and can’t decide which door to go through: the front door with heads held high or slink out the backdoor and hope no one notices!
          Anyway good to see you’re back to your true self!

          • Banjo

            Have you not read other news outlets beyond the CM , which lets face it , may as well be edited by Juncker himself.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              I’ve been following this on the BBC and elsewhere and hoped it would not end up on here where people like you would reduce it to the absurd levels you’re taking it to.

              • Banjo

                So you think Juncker appointing himself as above the law to be sensible ? You think it ok for him to unilaterally impose penalties without the EUs own courts ruling on them ?

                • European Citizen

                  The EU parliament would decide, and the parliament’s decision cannot be contradicting the EU law. I think that provides sufficient accountability, do you not?

                  • Banjo

                    In the event that the EU parliament accuses the UK of violating the transition agreement, the European courts must be the arbiter .

                    No reasonable or sensible person would accept the accuser also being the judge. It’s impossible to accept by any standard ,the EU know this full well and as such are not negotiating in good faith. They are acting as a dictator and Juncker must resign immediately for sanctioning such a thing.
                    Like I say , it’s a deceleration of war…….( trade war you understand , not the bullet and bombs kind ).
                    But then , one thing leads to another , so they say.

                    • European Citizen

                      I agree with you, this is not something acceptable, and in my opinion this demand was made to simply punish the UK. Not too cool from the EU to have such a stance considering the EU has all the time in the world, unlike the UK.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Another Banjo U-turn but as as ridiculous as your very first statement when I bet you did mean a “bullet and bombs kind”. Isn’t that part of your famous theory of how empires are brought to an end?
                      Time to get back to my book.

                    • Banjo

                      U turn if you want to.

                  • Evergreen

                    Yes.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  All formalised done and dusted is it?

        • sportfirst

          Seems like the Johnson “cake and eat it brigade” are still at it. Those who voted to leave have a choice. Create the complete break and we all suffer the consequences from March 2019 except the believers believe there will be a promised land. Or put up with the fact that there will be an interim. Why would the EU allow the UK to cherry pick during the transition? Why would it grant full access to the single market and let us decide what rules to accept? The problem is that there were so many voting leave without any thought of the massive problems of reorganisation involved. If paradise is the end goal then you’ll just have to wait a couple of years more. At least that way the believers can keep themselves happy by blaming remainers for everything instead of accepting the responsibility themselves.

          • Banjo

            The UK would like a transition, this can be either a continuation as is , or some form of mutually agreeable reduction. It can never be , as the EU and everyone else is fully aware , a surrender to whatever subsequent policy the EU , without legal backing , see fit to invent.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              No one knows what the UK wants, that’s why the Tories are divided!

              • Banjo

                The Prime minister has outlined her position over and over again. She has not , will not and should not announce every detail of her wishes as this would achieve several things , none of which would be to her advantage.

                They would be portrayed be her political rivals as demands , then EU would run around shouting about cake. Some in her own party would be dissatisfied and want more , others would want less . The public , the media and their dogs would be scrutinising her list.

                In short , you don’t know because you don’t need to know , it’s above your paygrade and you couldn’t handle the information responsibly of you did know.

                I’ve used the word ‘ you ‘ to describe the entire nation , the population as a whole , not you personally.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  Well yes, the Lancaster House speech and Florence speech spring to mind. So why are we still stuck between “no deal” and some sort of “close deal” with May’s future hanging by a thread and that thread has little to do with Brexit and more to do with another Brexiteer, Corbyn, taking over.
                  Your “above your pay grade” barb is a little deprecatory of the voters in a democracy good enough to express their will but not good enough to know what is being done in their name.

                  • Banjo

                    You have yourself outlined the reason for why we are stuck between no and a close deal …… it’s the variety of opinion of those in government. The prime minister is between a rock and a hard place , and getting squashed.

                    It’s the same reason the details are above our pay grade , we all have such differing opinions , so it’s best not to tell anyone. It’s a managerial tactic I use virtually every day. People don’t like to hear what they don’t want to hear , so don’t tell them. Simples.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      The CBI, Japanese Car manufacturers, the Civil Service, doctors, universities, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, bankers and financiers…..to name a few would all like to know what is going on. They’d like to hear some “truth” and not just empty slogans. This government reflects the differing opinion shared in society at large only their job is to actually see a deal through. This government simply doesn’t have a policy. In a month’s time there will either be a transition agreed or there will not. Not because May has a policy but because she has a strategy: cave in last minute and go with the EU in the sure and certain knowledge the Rees Moggs in party are too scared to over throw her, risk an election and risk Corbyn getting into number 10.
                      Seriously you are no businessman if you risk the good will of your clients by trying to convince them you’re holding a Royal Flush when the best you can manage is two low pairs.
                      The low pairs by the way are crashing out or accepting EU terms in all but name and then hoping you can sell it as a success.

                    • Banjo

                      There are , as you say , many people and groups that would benefit from knowing the detailed plan , but as I say , there are many making it impossible.

                      If I were in May’s position I would set out a detailed plan and then simply dismiss anyone that disagreed with a ” tough luck pal “. She can’t really do that , for the reasons you point out , she’s vulnerable.

                      But anyway , whatever plan she did or didn’t have and all our expectations of Brexit have just gone out the window , with these new completely unacceptable demands the EU have made. Just like our membership was made impossible, it seems they’ve decided to make a deal impossible too. I can’t see how negotiations can continue.

                      Even as an EU supporter you have to be very displeased by the ridiculous situation the EU have created.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      You’d like me to accept the mess we’re in is the EU’s fault! No! You Brexiteers have to stop blaming everyone else for mess you’ve created and are perpetuating because you have idea what you’ve set in motion!

                    • Banjo

                      I don’t actually think we’ve created or indeed have a mess at all.

                      We’ve set in motion the defence of our independence, our right to exist. But also the anger and wrath of the EU , like all empire builders they are not at all pleased when someone pushes back against them. So they creat punitive measures in an attempt to crush the rebellion. They actually think they have the right to ground aeroplanes if they decide their orders are not followed correctly.

                      I say again , you can’t possibly agree with these draconian measures they’ve decided to give themselves the power to use.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Our democratic decision to leave has to be delivered by our government not the EU!

        • Kevin Ingham

          Our government WAS elected on the basis of leaving the EU, the customs union and the single market . Unfortunately despite what they said a lot of them don’t want really want to leave and are allowing the issue to be fudged. I understand the reality of all that, but can’t see any integrity behind it

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I trust you’re not blaming the EU for that!
            Have you also considered that narrow as the Referendum result was last year’s election result was even narrower. Perhaps the government is reflecting the uncertainties of the electorate.

            • Kevin Ingham

              I doubt that-the current government was elected on the basis of leaving the single market and the customs union and that position was not challenged by the main opposition party

