Government brushes off rumours of cabinet problems

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said Friday the president was not having problems forming a new cabinet and reiterated that the aim was to have one of broad social acceptance.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, Christodoulides sought to allay rumours there were problems with the finance ministry portfolio after Minister Harris Georgiades told the president he did not want to continue in that capacity.

“Under no circumstances. The president must see all the members of the cabinet first and then make his decisions. Let us be patient,” he said.

The spokesman said the president could announce his decisions next week ‘but no one can speak of a specific date at the moment’.

Anastasiades has pledged to form a cabinet of wide social acceptance, with the expectation being that more women will be included.

So far, dozens of names have been floating around but there has been no official announcement.

It has been reported that Christodoulides, a diplomat, is a done deal for the foreign ministry, something that probably prompted Georgiades, who has also been eyeing the position of foreign minister, to tell Anastasiades he is quitting the finance ministry.

Ministers will continue to run their posts until the last day of their duties on February 28.

In total, there are 11 ministerial posts.