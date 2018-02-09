Government brushes off rumours of cabinet problems

February 9th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Government brushes off rumours of cabinet problems

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said Friday the president was not having problems forming a new cabinet and reiterated that the aim was to have one of broad social acceptance.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, Christodoulides sought to allay rumours there were problems with the finance ministry portfolio after Minister Harris Georgiades told the president he did not want to continue in that capacity.

“Under no circumstances. The president must see all the members of the cabinet first and then make his decisions. Let us be patient,” he said.

The spokesman said the president could announce his decisions next week ‘but no one can speak of a specific date at the moment’.

Anastasiades has pledged to form a cabinet of wide social acceptance, with the expectation being that more women will be included.

So far, dozens of names have been floating around but there has been no official announcement.

It has been reported that Christodoulides, a diplomat, is a done deal for the foreign ministry, something that probably prompted Georgiades, who has also been eyeing the position of foreign minister, to tell Anastasiades he is quitting the finance ministry.

Ministers will continue to run their posts until the last day of their duties on February 28.

In total, there are 11 ministerial posts.

Print Friendly
  • European Citizen

    I was under impression that Mr. A’s mandate was extended by the honorable people of Cyprus on the pretense that the next 5 years will be the same as the previous 5. Why is the cabinet being reshuffled then? Surely the achievements of the past 5 years are attributable to the deeds of the cabinet.

    If it’s not going to be the same cabinet, is it really going to be the same policies? We are in for a wild ride.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close