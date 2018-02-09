Mahrez returns to training, ending transfer standoff

February 9th, 2018

Riyad Mahrez has neither trained nor played with the Leicester team since transfer deadline day when the Foxes rejected a bid from man City for the Algerian

Riyad Mahrez ended an 10-day standoff with Leicester City on Friday when he was pictured returning to the club’s training ground.

The Algerian was pictured arriving in a black people carrier at the club’s training ground on Friday morning, less than 24 hours after manager Claude Puel appealed to him to “get his head right” and return.

Puel indicated Mahrez would not be available for Saturday’s game against Manchester City, but British media reported on Friday that Mahrez was now keen to play against the team who tried to buy him on transfer deadline day.

British media reported friends of the player saying he has been “depressed” since the deal failed to go through.

It was unclear if he has had permission to be away.

