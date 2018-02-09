Man guilty of manslaughter

A 40-year-old man was found guilty of attempted manslaughter on Friday after he tried to kill his partner’s 16-year-old son.

Paphos criminal court is set to convene for the case again next week, when the two sides will litigate for the sentence.

He will remain in custody until then.

The man, of Jordanian origin, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter and injuring the 16-year-old son of his Turkish Cypriot partner on July 6 last year in Peyia after he wrapped a rope around the teenager’s neck.