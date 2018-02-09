Motorcyclist severely injured

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was severely injured on Friday in Ayia Napa after he collided with a car entering a petrol station.

The accident happened at around 2:20pm when a pensioner, aged 73, was making a right turn towards a petrol station on Tefkrou Anthia street but ended up blocking the way of the motorcyclist.

The 45-year-old was thrown off his high-powered motorcycle on to the street and was seriously injured.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man is being treated at the Nicosia general hospital intensive care unit.

An alcohol test carried out on the 73-year-old was negative. The same test could not be carried out on the 45-year-old due to his injuries.

Both men are from Nicosia but live in Ayia Napa.

Famagusta police are investigating the case.