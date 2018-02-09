Motorcyclist severely injured

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was severely injured on Friday in Ayia Napa after he collided with a car entering a petrol station.

The accident happened at around 2:20pm when a pensioner, aged 73, was making a right turn towards a petrol station on Tefkrou Anthia street but ended up blocking the way of the motorcyclist.

The 45-year-old was thrown off his high-powered motorcycle on to the street and was seriously injured.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man is being treated at the Nicosia general hospital intensive care unit.

An alcohol test carried out on the 73-year-old was negative. The same test could not be carried out on the 45-year-old due to his injuries.

Both men are from Nicosia but live in Ayia Napa.

Famagusta police are investigating the case.

  • JS Gost

    No Helmet. D A R W I N I A N. I actually give up holding out hope that Cypriots will give themselves a chance. This morning I was tailgated for 2 miles by a white Merc (number could be listed) with three kids bouncing around in the back of the car and then oven taken on a bend at 90kph in a 50,no childseats or seat belts. I applied the brakes after they passed me just to save myself from the carnage that would have occurred. Like the Oozlum bird the Cypriots will become extinct by flying in tight circles to avoid common sense and the law they will eventually disappear up their own orifice. I have to hope this happens sooner rather than later and then he country might stand a chance…..

  • Barry White

    The police and hodpital clearly have not heard of an alcohol blood test? Must be someone’s son.

  • Paralimni

    Lets hope he recovers and has learnt his lesson regarding warring a helmet it not so cool after all
    I also blame the police in this area for not enforcing the law regarding helmets ,phone use ,parking ,paralimni is even worse .
    loosing so much money on fines and making the roads safer for all rant over enjoy the weekend
    Keep alert driving there are Cypriots out there

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      Don’t just blame Cypriots for bad driving…I am sure there are many immigrants who are not so careful….otherwise I agree there is a lot of scope for better enforcement. Non waring of helmets and riding at excessive speed seems rife.

