North ‘bar association’ condemns threats against Afrika judge

February 9th, 2018 Cyprus 10 comments

Demonstrators outside the Afrika offices

The ‘bar association’ in the north condemned threats made against a judge in the case of six people facing charges in connection with demonstrations outside the Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika.

According to media reports from the north on Friday, a team of lawyers and the head of the ‘bar association’ Unver Bedevi stood outside court saying justice should be allowed to run its course.

“We will not remain silent against these attacks on institutions and those who represent them,” he was quoted as saying by the Cyprus News Agency.

“Those who incite separation and violence in the country, instead of learning from the serious consequences of their actions and apologising to society, have the nerve to threaten the judge and attack lawyers.”

Bedevi and other lawyers also lambasted comments by Rebirth party ‘MP’ Erhan Arikli who said the court’s decision was a message to Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and all the ‘fellow refugees’ referring to Turkish settlers.

The Cyprus News Agency said that in a post on his Facebook account, Arikli questioned why there was such an uproar over the six suspects and a demand for a harsh sentence against them while in the past, similar actions were punished with far lighter sentences.

Coming to his own conclusion, he said it was due to the fact that the six were ‘fellow refugees’ as opposed to similar cases where they were of Cypriot origin.

Harsh sentences would be a message towards Erdogan and Turkish people that live in the north and don’t know their limits, he added.

Arikli also went on to say that it was due to Erdogan’s reaction to Afrika’s headline which likened Turkey’s Afrin operation in Syria to Ankara’s occupation of the north.

Incensed by the article, Erdogan had called ‘on my brothers in north Cyprus to give the necessary response’.

His supporters had attacked Afrika’s offices and protested in front of the Turkish Cypriot ‘parliament’ on January 22.

Well known lawyer in the north, Baris Mamali, said statements such as those of Arikli were an attempt to exert pressure against justice.

Afrika’s frontpage on Friday said the only people commenting on this case were two ‘MPs’ in favour of violence, while the remaining 48 have kept quiet.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the six have denied the charges but may change their decision during the next court session.

  • ROC

    I recall all the Greek bashers moaning about the Greek flags in a cropped photo, maybe they can explain this one? One person I have to keep reminding here , the TRNCrap is not recognised

  • Gold51

    Nice flags….Belongs to the Turkish invader and occupier of North Cyprus.
    The same that installed its none recongnised corrupt trnc regime.
    Unver’s message to despot Erdogan will recieve a reply sooner or later.
    God help him.
    TCs have send a warning of resistance direct to Despot Erdogan. Indigenous TCs are getting increasingly disturbed at Erdogans “hostile aggression” towards all Cypriots of both sides.
    Time for TCs to free themselfs from the grip of Erdogan and his Anatolians squaters, demand Erdogans troops and squatters leave NOW.!
    High time all Cypriots put the past behind and unite.TCs will benifit with gas discoveries in a united Cyprus, than slip into another poor Turkish stolen province.

    • HighTide

      It needs a blockhead not to understand that TRNC citizens vote according to their own needs, unrelated to Turkey. Of the 50 seats in parliament only two went to the party of Turkish immigrants. The overwhelming majority has nothing in common with a few thugs who will now get their hour in court.
      Turkey’s general policy on Cyprus has not changed in 43 years, regardless who was in power. Don’t expect anything different in future.

      • Gold51

        Seriously HT you must take TCs, GCs and others complete “blockheads” reading your BS.?
        TCs vote for thier own needs,…. YES.!
        Maybe you have not noticed though, trnc is a corrupt Turkish satellite regime, consisting of predominately illegal “Turkish squatters” with 35k Turkish troops all run by Despot Dictator Erdogan and his cronies from Turkey pulling all thier strings in thier non recongnised trnc.
        Just because Erdogan “allows elections” in the Turkish Republic nc, does not mean demicracy or independance…lol
        They are all controlled by Despot Erdogan and that includes Akinci.!
        Your incredibly deluded.

        • HighTide

          What can one expect from you, other than utter rubbish?
          Sitting in the UK, reading travel agent brochures, you have not the slightest clue of life in the TRNC. Save a little, maybe one day you can afford to visit. There are cheap flights from Stansted.

          • Gold51

            Your full of it HD.
            Cornered as usuale and out with your dehydrated garbage as expected from a troll .
            You need to get away from your AA desk and go to North occupied Cyprus and pick up some real life knowledge not your Turkish doctored rag BS.

  • European Citizen

    CM Editor, please remove single quotation marks around ‘country’ in paragraph 4. This is not appropriate.

    • HighTide

      All the funny quotation marks attached to the TRNC are a sign of political immaturity.

      • European Citizen

        I would understand the use of quotation marks by the deeply patriotic journalists, so, to an extend, I can understand the symbolism behind “MP”, but “country” is inside a quotation, so it’s totally inappropriate to assume that Unver Bedevi has referred to TRNC as ‘country’ doing the quotation symbol with his hands during the interview.

        • HighTide

          It’s conceivable for nationalists to use quotation marks for political positions in the North that are not recognized
          by the South. But mundane North Cypriot departments without any political role are frequently adorned with them.
          It’s simply childish.

