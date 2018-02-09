Restaurant review: Akakiko, Limassol

Akakiko is one of the most popular Asian restaurants in Limassol and as such is often almost for granted. Consistently good and delectable, if you have somehow missed Akakiko make sure to put it on your list.

One of the reasons you may have missed it, is that it is located within the Royal Apolonia hotel, thus hidden from plain sight. However the fact it is located in the said hotel also ensures supreme quality and superior service in addition to an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere.

Walking in, the elegance of bold primary colours of white with pops of red, overwhelm the eye in the best possible way. Yet, the best experience, as should be with all dining experience is the food. There is a wide selection of dishes and the menu spoils with a massive choice from the fusion menu.

The starters, or small plates, have an interesting variety and we went with a dish we had not tried before – tofu agedashi. The dish, paired with greens and kimchi vegetables, had the perfect balance of spiciness and taste and the plating of it, simple and sophisticated, made the dish impossible to resist.

The highlight of the night was the wide sushi selection, which tasted simply incredible. What I also found great, not being a sushi wiz, was the small explanations of the types of sushi at the beginning of the menu, which just made choosing all the more simple and enable you to make your own sushi platter. Nevertheless, if you are not too fussed with making your own platter, the sushi specialties platter – with a monumental 76 piece sushi boat – is a great choice. Moreover, the prices for the sushi platters are very affordable, further adding to the appeal of the restaurant. An elegant Asian restaurant that doesn’t charge an arm and a leg for sushi? Sign me up.

Although stuffed from sushi, the Thai calamari was impossible to resist. The combination of the crispy calamari mixed with coriander and peppercorns, as well as the sublime combination of spices made this a delectable aftertaste to the sushi extravaganza. Continuing on the seafood theme, we went on to order the halibut tagliatelle, which just from appearance alone guaranteed the delicious taste. And the dishes don’t stop there, there are more to satisfy all taste buds.

Overall, Akakiko a great choice and one that should definitely be considered, especially with the upcoming Valentine’s day on the horizon.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Asian

WHERE Akakiko, The Royal Apollonia hotel, Limassol

CONTACT 77778022