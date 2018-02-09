You shall go to the ball

Blame Cinderella for the notion that balls can only be attended by people of high society. Setting the record straight will be the eighth Charity Vienna Ball on March 3 in Nicosia, when anyone who loves ballroom dancing and a great social event can dance the night away.

The Vienna Ball has become known as one of the most glamourous events on the island and also as one of the most highly anticipated annual society events in Europe. It is well known as a platform for informal business meetings that often result in new contracts and joint business projects. This is why the Vienna Ball enjoys the active support of European companies and the Middle East business community. But you don’t have to be looking for a new business venture to join in the fun, all you have to do is buy your ticket and a long evening or ball gown (if you are a woman) and for the men, a tuxedo or suit.

Just as last year, the eighth instalment of this event will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia and just like every year, it will offer live entertainment that will make sure we go back for the ninth year.

Guests will be greeted with Champagne at 7pm. Then the ball will open with dancing by debutantes and after some welcoming speeches there will be ball dances of waltz, polka, and quadrille and gallop by the debutante couples. Music will be next by the international chamber orchestra conducted by Petros Stylianou before the floor will be open to dancers and the gala dinner will be served.

This year all funds collected from the gala will go to the Sunshine Of Life foundation and in aid of young talented artists in Cyprus.

Eighth Charity Vienna Ball

Great live music, ball dancing, and a charity auction. March 3. Hilton Hotel, Nicosia. 7pm-2am. €30-150. Tel: 22-37777