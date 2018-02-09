Suspect arrested after being extradited from Czech Republic

A 58-year-old man who was allegedly presenting himself as the director of an investment company and conned five people into giving him more than €100,000 was arrested on Thursday following his extradition to Cyprus by the Czech authorities.

The man, citizen of an EU member state, had been arrested last November in the Czech Republic following an arrest warrant issued against him in 2016 by Cypriot authorities, in connection with reports that he had on several occasions presented himself as the director of a Cyprus-based investment company and tricked five people into giving him in total €108,000. The offences took place between April and December 2014 in Cyprus, Greece and the Czech Republic.

Cypriot authorities had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in December 2015, and a European arrest warrant in February 2016. The suspect was extradited by the Czech authorities to Cyprus and was arrested on Thursday on his arrival at Larnaca airport.

He is being investigated for conspiracy to commit felony, money extortion under false pretences and money laundering.