TUS Airways launches direct flight from Larnaca to Thessaloniki

Cyprus-based TUS Airways said on Friday it was expanding its operations offering direct flights from Larnaca to Thessaloniki.

The new route will commence on March 25 and TUS will be offering flights four times a week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

On Mondays, the flight will be departing at 7:50am from Larnaca and 10:50am from Thessaloniki, on Wednesday at 5pm from Larnaca and 8pm from Thessaloniki, on Friday at 4.50pm from Larnaca and 9.50pm from Thessaloniki while on Saturday it will be departing at 8am from Larnaca and 1.30pm from Thessaloniki. In-flight services include a meal, soft/hot drinks and hand baggage up to 8kg. Tickets are now available for booking through the company’s website (www.tusairways.com) or travel agencies.

TUS Airways recently announced the commencement in December 2017, of new direct flights from Larnaca to Rome and Athens, as well as the launch of direct flights to Ioannina on February 16 and to Alexandroupoli at the end of March.

The flights will be operated by two Fokker jets that were just recently purchased and added to TUS’ growing fleet, which already includes two Fokker 100 and two Fokker 70 Jets.

TUS says it is offering a new airline model in the region, boasting the most flexible schedule with convenient departure times. “Τhe Ultimate Schedule” is the philosophy of the company, which aims to connect Cyprus and Greece with countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as Europe via frequent flights.

TUS Airways has its main base at Larnaca International Airport and plans to operate flights to 16 various destinations in 2018.