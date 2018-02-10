A Minute with Sonia Ferguson Christo Owner of Caribbean style Nassau Bistro Café

Where do you live?

I live over our Nassau Café Bistro in Tsada with my husband

Best childhood memory?

Having early breakfast with my father every morning in Nassau

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

Chloe’s Chinese restaurant, Paphos, where the coconut cod is my favourite

What food do you turn your nose up at?

Food that’s not prepared with fresh ingredients. Here at our cafe we use only fresh meat, herbs and spices to cook our Caribbean food. We don’t cut corners with the flavours and quality of our food

What did you have for breakfast?

A fairly typical Caribbean meal of polenta with eggs and deli turkey/chicken

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What is your favourite night out?

I’m a day person; I like to get things done as early as possible. We don’t really get nights out as such with the Bistro but my favourite night is Sunday when we are not working and can just chill out with a glass of wine

Best book ever read?

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, published in 1960. I found it fascinating

Favourite film of all time?

Dirty Dancing. It had so many great scenes, fabulous music and, of course, Patrick Swayze

Favourite holiday destination?

Best holiday vacation was to Rome when I was 25. The sights were breath taking and food was so fresh and tasty

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The best of the 70s. But I like all sorts of music; I am particularly looking forward to being entertained by Terry Taylor, Sunset Music Man, for our Valentine’s Night party

What is always in your fridge?

Champagne – and for Valentine’s most especially! On a more mundane level, vegetables and all the staples that go into authentic Caribbean food.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat with my own farm and herb garden; I’d really love to do that

What is your greatest fear?

I have NO fear!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would pick my father who just passed… just so I could hear all his silly riddles again

Tell me a joke?

Terrorism strikes no fear in my heart because I’ve been married for years

The Nassau Bistro Café special Valentine’s Night is being held in aid of St Michael’s Hospice Charity. Tickets available for €18 from 97 869002. A buffet will be served of Jerk Chicken, Caribbean Curry Fish, Coconut Rice and Peas, plus loads of salads followed by homemade apple pie