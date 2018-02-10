The elixir of love will make us swoon tonight

Those who find love in opera and in the cinema don’t have to wait until Wednesday to get a romantic fix, but can get it tonight at K Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos with a screening of Gaetano Donizetti’s comic opera L’Elisir D’Amore.

The two-act opera, as performed at the Metropolitan Opera, is set in a small village in rural Italy in 1836 when the Risorgimento, the movement for Italian independence, was beginning to gather momentum.

The main character, Adina – played by Pretty Yende – reads the book Tristan and Isolde to the people in her village. In that story, Tristan takes the elixir of love, and Isolde falls passionately in love with him. A young and poor villager, Nemorino – played by Matthew Polenzani – listens to her story and wishes it were true, so he could make Adina fall in love with him.

Dulcamara, a travelling salesman, comes to town selling medicines that he says will cure anything. Nemorino asks him if he has an elixir of love, to which Dulcamara says yes and sells him a cheap wine. Dulcamara tells him that the elixir will only take effect on the following day, when he plans to leave the village, before he is exposed as a fake.

Nemorino tells Adina she will fall in love with him on the following day, to which she gets angry and declares that she will marry another tomorrow. Nemorino begs her to wait until the next day but she ignores him.

In act two Nemorino wants to buy another bottle of the elixir but he doesn’t have enough money. He decides to sign up for the army and use the money he will get for signing up to buy the elixir. When Adina learns of this and Nemorino’s willingness to risk his life in the army to win her love she is moved to tears. She pays back the money Nemorino received to sign-up for the army and they marry. After all, Dulcamar’s elixir did have some effect on Adina.

L’Elisir D’Amore

Screening of the opera as performed at the Met. February 10. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos. 7pm. €14/18. Tel: 77-777745, Tel: 77-778383