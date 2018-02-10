ENI drillship at standstill, north says will not accept activities in Block 3 (Update 2)

CYPRUS was maintaining an open line of communication with Italy on Saturday after energy giant ENI’s drillship Saipem 12000 was given instructions to stay put overnight while on its way to a drill site in Block 3 of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) due to harassment by Turkish warships.

Meanwhile the Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ said it would not accept the extension of ENI’s activities into Block 3, which it claims for the ‘TRNC’ and accused the Greek Cypriots of raising tensions in the region.

The Saipem was still at a complete standstill at the time of going to press on Saturday according to marinetraffic.com, a live ship-monitoring website. Various reports said there were anything from three to six Turkish warships in close proximity to the platform.

In the meantime, it is understood that in addition to Nicosia and Rome working to resolve the issue, other diplomatic back channels have been opened with the EU and US.

The Saipem 12000, which stopped some 15 nautical miles from its target location within Block 3, named Soupia or Cuttlefish, was some 70km off the coast of Cape Greco, on the southeastern corner of the island. The drillship had travelled from Block 6 of the south-west coast on Friday a day after ENI announced promising gas finds within that block, named Calypso.

Foreign Minister Ioanns Kasoulides told public broadcaster Cybc on Saturday that the Turkish vessels that had harassed Saipem 1200 had forced the captain to manoeuvre out of their way. According to reports the Turkish vessels ordered the drillship to change course.

Turkey is laying claim to parts of various blocks in Cyprus’ EEZ saying the areas in question form part of its continental shelf. The claim includes part of Blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Turkish Cypriots signed a ‘Continental Shelf Delimitation Agreement’ with Turkey in September 2011. This ‘agreement’ states that it has been signed in line with international law and with respect to the principle of equity, though the ‘TRNC’ is not recognised internationally. It is on this basis that Turkish Cypriots declared an ‘EEZ’ which in effect claims that half of Cyprus’ EEZ belongs to them, including blocks 1,2,3,8,9,12 and 13.

Kasoulides sad the ENI drillship remained in the same spot overnight on Friday and that the Turkish ships were still conducting illegal exercises in the Cypriot EEZ on Saturday. New reports later said the Saipem would reach the Soupia field later in the night but it was still stationary at 10pm.

“Italy’s and Cyprus’ foreign ministries are in constant contact,” Kasoulides said, adding that the government was also in contact with ENI’s main offices in Rome about the situation.

He added that when the harassment began, ENI had told the captain of the Saipem not to turn back and to stay in place to await further instructions as to when they could move towards the drill site. The solution to the issue would come from Rome and the Italian government, the outgoing foreign minister said.

Kasoulides said the more Turkey acted this way, the “more it leaves itself exposed” internationally.  He also believes such incidents would probably continue. “In many countries in the world where oil exploration is being carried out, such incidents happen often,” he said.

He added that he was certain the Italian government would protect its interests.

On Friday, citing government sources, CyBC said that similar tactics had been carried out in the past, but Friday’s harassment had been stepped up a notch with three vessels circling the Saipem.

A statement from the Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ in the north on Saturday said they would not accept the extension of ENI’s activities into Block 3.

“On our part, it is an action that is unacceptable.  Despite all our warnings, it seems the Greek Cypriot leadership insists on increasing the tension in the area,” the statement said.

It added that measures were taken by the Greek Cypriot side that did not take into account the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, and that as the ‘TRNC’ they would not hesitate to take such actions [as were deemed necessary] in co-operation with the Republic of Turkey.

According to the statement, the Greek Cypriots have ignored all the warnings and appeals of the Turkish Cypriot side to co-operate on the issue.

Despite the fact that the wealth could be used as a method of co-operation between both sides in Cyprus, and others in the area, the ‘foreign affairs ministry’ noted, “the Greek Cypriot leadership has created the fait accompli it wanted, and has turned the natural wealth into a threat and source of tension in the area.”

It added that the Turkish Cypriot proposals had been constructive as far as the fair distribution of the natural wealth was concerned and that those proposals were the only reason the Greek Cypriot side was against cooperating.

“With its stance, the Greek Cypriot side has caused damage not only to the natural gas issue, but to the Cyprus issue as well,” the statement said. “The Greek Cypriot side has confirmed with their stance on the energy issue that they are not ready to share governance or wealth with the Turkish Cypriots.”

It said that taking into account ‘international agreements’ signed in the past, the ‘foreign affairs ministry’ would take more concrete steps soon.

On February 6 Turkish authorities issued a notice to mariners (FA78-0198), reserving for ‘military training’ a vast area encompassing virtually the whole of the island’s southern waters.

The reserved area covers Cyprus’ block 3 and the Turkish Navtex will be in force on February 18 – at the same time that the drillship leased by ENI was to begin operating in the area.

In response, Cyprus issued its own Navtex (NR 074/18) advising seafarers that the Turkish notice constitutes ‘unauthorised and illegal activity in the exclusive economic zone, the continental shelf and the search and rescue region of the Republic of Cyprus’.

“This action is illegal, constitutes a violation of international law, affects maritime safety procedures and is also a criminal offence under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus.”

In turn, Turkey issued a new Navtex (0202/18) in a bid to countermand the Cypriot one.

It read: “The ‘Cyprus’ mentioned in Larnaca Navwarn NR 074/18 is not the original partnership state established in 1960.”

 

  • A lot of Turks are being killed by the YPG at Afrin in N. Syria. One German Leopard tank was blown up with the loss of 5 crew. One Turkish helicopter was downed with loss of 2 crew. Altogether 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed. Erdoğan is stirring up Turkish nationalism with hate-speech against the Kurdish minority and there is bound to be a backlash. Israel lost one F16 fighter in a bombing raid on Syria. One Russian jet was shot down by Free Syrian Army. US forces attacked Syrian forces in retaliation for an attack on their positions on the east bank of the Euphrates. Turkey has now also decided to occupy the waters of a European Union state, Cyprus, and to threaten the assets of another EU state, Italy. I think the situation in Turkey is going to spiral out of control. It is impossible for the Erdoğan regime to manage so many crises simultaneously. Most of the crises are of their own making. However, the RoC faces a far more serious problem – EU politicians are gutless and always give in to Islamist threats.

  • redstorm

    they should try n.korea, they have too much gas and giving it away,,,,,

  • Caulkhead

    No one seems to realise that Anastasiades has to provoke the situation. He is not interested in a BBF solution but to beat Malas he had to promise to resume the Cyprob talks. He now therefore needs a new reason to make sure they don’t go ahead. He can’t use the old excuses as he was rumbled by the UN, so needs a new way to provoke the other side, to make sure nothing will ever be resolved.

    • Kyrenia

      You credit him with so much cunning. Too many conspiracy theories going round. Their’s only on bogeyman here. Erdogan!

    • ROC

      blaming a democratic country does not work, Turkey is a barbaric country that still lives in the dark ages, its despised all by , it knows nothing about diplomacy, they proved it time and time again, not just with Cyprus but with coutries too Mr Erdolf is an embarrassment to the many Turks that want a change.

  • cyprus observer

    Well following the debacle at Crans Montana….all of this was inevitable.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Turkish Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 have continuously been there to represent the de facto Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the place of the Greek Cypriots in the Turkish-occupied part of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey and the United Kingdom completely want to open areas to re-engage with Greece and the Republic of Cyprus as well as the true and correct interaction with each other as well as the two sides of the Republic of Cyprus’ well-identified community as Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots at all, very completely. But the Greek Cypriots must know that there are also the Anglo-Cypriots in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as the Turkish Cypriot artists Aslı Enver, which is a citizen of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 also in Turkey 🇹🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 previously (until the half of 1980s) is also an example of the Anglo-Cypriots in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus instead of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾.

  • thraex

    to the trolls and shills out there: quit your hollerin’. pay attention, there’s gonna be a quiz later. block 3 is claimed by the TRNC, not Turkey. which everyone knows it’s a bogus claim, as are the Turkish claims about its continental shelf extending off the coast of Cyprus. next thing you know, the Turks will claim that the Cape of Good Hope in Africa is part of their continental shelf and some idiots will agree, trying to defend the indefensible. therefore, it is the TRNC that has someone else (Turkey) fighting its wars for it, not the other way around. get it straight. and the reason is simple: because TRNC is an illegal/unrecognised state, a client state of Turkey, therefore it can’t do d*ck about their ‘EEZ’ claims, so they have their big bad brother do their dirty work for them. the drillship will do its work for ENI, and the Turks will do their little song and dance and go away. class dismissed.

    • Costas

      if that is you Don Trump of USA I can sleep a bit better tonight

  • turkishcypriot

    Italy has a good relationship with Turkey. Why would it jeopardize that relationship for some small Greek Cypriot ego. Who is running the shots here?

    • Cyprus

      Gas and oil means a chance of big money making .

    • ROC

      yeah they love you so much they vetod your chapter for joining the EU
      lafffs

  • Saed A

    I am not Cypriot and not Turk …but to be fair, Turkey has every right to protect the interests of the Turkish Cypriots, the government in the ROC want to steal the wealth of the island for the Greek Cypriots onky …No deal on the Cyprus issue means no gas or any wealth can be extracted …simple and acceptable logic.

    • Kyrenia

      You are either very mistaken or just being silly.

    • PPetrovicho

      Well that’s not true, there are many TCs that have ROC citizenship and will enjoy the spoils. It’s money that will be shared by the ROC to all its legal citizens, regardless of ethnicity.

  • Kyrenia

    Bully boy antics again by Turkey. They have no shame. Like bully boys at school, a sad adulthood awaits.

    • Sam

      Have you any shame when you put up foolish comments?

      • Kyrenia

        No foolish comment here.

    • Saed A

      You can’t take the wealth for the Greek Cypriots only…it is not fair. ..you want the gas then make a peace deal and unify the whole island. .but to leave the Turkish Cypriots in the dark and never to be bothered to reach an agreement will come with consequences , severe ones indeed …you can’t mess with the Second most powerful army in the NATO.

      • Kyrenia

        Read the Republic of Cyprus. All internationally accepted norms of behaviour. Study international law. I think you will find in favour of the defendant. Case closed.
        As far as threats go, well let’s see.

        • Saed A

          what international law ??? does the international law says you can steal the wealth of DIVIDED island for one half of the island only and leave the other half in the dark ? give me a break .

          • Kyrenia

            Truth hurts does it?

            • Saed A

              truth hurts so much…i can see how much it is hurting you now 🙁

              • Kyrenia

                It soothes me actually.

          • PPetrovicho

            No one is going to do what you say! The wealth belongs to the ROC and it will be distributed to all its legal citizens, including any TC’s that are registered as ROC citizens. There are many, they don’t all live in the TRNC! and on top of that many in the TRNC have ROC citizenship! There are even GC that live in the TRNC for reasons that I cant fathom. What your being told that the wealth will be only for GCs is a complete lie.

  • Niko

    What the hell have the Turks ever shared with anyone? They are like adults taking candy off a child. When it comes to taking off the big boys they s**t themselves

    • HighTide

      What should Turkey share and with who?

      • Costas

        with Cyprus who else

        • HighTide

          It has already, you got more than half.

          • Costas

            the TC are expected to use their own resources if they have any and exploit from there own side of the green line in North Cyprus shores. that is TC ownership of natural gas. But why are Turkish and Turkish Cypriots envious of the natural gas below Nicosia. plain simple greed

            • HighTide

              TCs and GCs jointly own the whole island.

              • Costas

                sovereignty is based on independence not joining money and resoures together

                • HighTide

                  Nothing to do with sovereignty, ownership is the issue.

              • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

                So nice to see you changing your tune. When it suits, you are the most ardent defender of partition, and when the boot is in the other boot, the island is jointly owned. Make up your mind.

            • OzzyTRNC

              Typical Greek comment. If it’s on our side of the border you would claim it’s stolen as you identify ROC as the whole island but if it’s due south it’s all yours.

              • Costas

                incorrect, I said from the Green Line and within Turkish Cypriot side of the green line it is your TC ownership. Below the Green Line is Greek Cypriot. This is not a typical comment from Greece. FYI I am British Cypriot.

                • OzzyTRNC

                  But in 2004 you voted XOX no?
                  I didn’t personally vote that. Couldn’t think of anything worse. It doesn’t matter about proposals and offers anymore. TC’s didn’t want union with Greece, TC’s didn’t want GC’s fighting each other and then killing TC’s. You have your ROC, it’s time to move on, recognise Northern Cyprus in its own right and start a new chapter in our history with lovely neighbourly relationships. You propose this, we will propose that. Proposals going around for 40 odd years, it’s never going to work living together.

                  • Costas

                    just look at the map of the mediteranean, near the Ammochostos area, above is TC, and from Kokkina is TC. Explore that area for gas Turkoe

                    • OzzyTRNC

                      No we will take some from the south thank, We are entitled ultimately

                    • Costas

                      you only have the mentality of criminal barbarians, thieves 100% Turkish

                    • OzzyTRNC

                      Watch this space dick head

                    • Costas

                      the Pseudo state is not recognised by anyone, your entitled to nothing

                  • Costas

                    of course 2 seperate states have to go there own way.

                  • Gokce Kavak

                    This is your right, please do recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as this definitively is the United Kingdom and Turkey’s mutual rights as definitely a must to prevent any aggression coming towards each other as well as this is going to increase the relations between Turkey and the United Kingdom relations as two of their alliance are going to be exaggerated due to the helps and assistance of both Turkey and the United Kingdom as the United Kingdom clearly states it has totally nothing to do with the Greek Cypriots and Greeks in the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom should toughen its stance with the Greek Cypriots and it totally turns into the Turkish Cypriots to totally overall forget the promise between the Ottoman Empire and British Empire as the Queen Elizabeth II totally turns out to the modern-day Republic of Turkey instead of old, anachronistic Ottoman Empire as totally forgetting the Ottoman Empire as it builds a hamper to the overall Sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus as the United Kingdom totally turns to the modern-day Republic of Turkey instead of the Ottoman Empire with that actual
                    movement of solidarity at all, very completely.

                    • OzzyTRNC

                      Sorry I don’t understand the Jiberish

      • Gokce Kavak

        Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots are deeply very engaged with each other, but not just the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, but also the Republic of Cyprus. Please all Greek Cypriots must know that Greeks and Greek Cypriots are deeply very admired by Turks and Turkish Cypriots, and the Turks and the Turkish Cypriots’ mother place is not only Turkey and the TRNC, but the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom more and more than anywhere else around this remarkable universe.

  • Niko

    Turks philosophy: what’s yours you must share and what’s mine is mine alone.

    • Sam

      What kid statement;

  • Costas

    the TC should also share all resources in North Cyprus offshore, but we never ever once hear of any coopearation proposal from NCyprus or Turkey, never one

    • Gokce Kavak

      If there is a TCs and the withdrawal of support of the GCs is impossible as the UK and Turkey are hugely married in the Republic of Cyprus, the southern Cyprus as well as the Abdülhamit II of the Ottoman Empire more and more.

      • Costas

        get stuffings

        • Gokce Kavak

          But Costas, you are just doing wrong not want to remember the importance of the Ottoman Empire and/or British Empire as their huge and enormous emotions as they hugely admire them all. For Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, and the European Union needs to exceed their limits of borders as they are hugely required to need Greece and the Republic of Cyprus and all the others in the European Union as they need fairly Imperial states such as Turkey and the United Kingdom more and more even if they are outside of the European Union now, while the United Kingdom want to get out from the European Union is that the alikeness of the European Union’s current non-binding area to stay anachronistic and recognise the every regions, nations and religions in the European Union rather than looking only over their nation but also their enormous ancestors and descendants more and more than anywhere else around this remarkable universe and also worldwide.

  • Niko

    Do the TCs not understand if Turkey stopped insisting on archaic idiotic demands the island would be reunited and the gas if viable to extract would benefit the whole island.

    Truth is Turks don’t share, they take what’s not theirs, on the back of a load of propaganda on some laughable claim they dream up when it suits them.

    #turksareajoke

    • HighTide

      You are mistaken. Negotiations for a settlement are between Turkish and Greek Cypriots. Turkey’s involvement is limited to security questions. The majority of TRNC citizens wishes Turkey’s guarantee to remain. Ultimately, citizens on both sides would have the last word in a referendum,

      • Niko

        Unfortunately you are also fed a load of propaganda and actually believe it. TCs want Turkish guarantees because that’s what your master tell you to want…. when you are part of EU your freedoms will be upheld. Right now you have to do,say and think what erdogan tells you which is unfortunately now the case for all Turks.

    • OzzyTRNC

      Renuited and then Turks slaughtered

      • Niko

        You living in very different times now Ozzy. I see many Turk Cypriots when I’m in Nicosia and not one as you say has been slaughtered!! You need to get over all the propaganda you have been fed and move on.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Turkey’s declaration that it did not recognise Egyptian sovereignty in the eastern Mediterranean raised already high tensions between Cairo and Ankara.

    “This is tantamount to a declaration of war,” said Yehia Kidwani, a member of Egypt’s parliamentary Defence and National Security Committee. “Egypt is more than capable of defending its own rights in the Mediterranean.”

    His warning was made two days after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara planned to explore oil and gas in the region. In an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Cavusoglu said Ankara did not recognise a maritime boundary demarcation agreement between Egypt and Cyprus, which allowed Egypt to explore oil and gas in its territorial waters.

    • HighTide

      Rightly so. Turkey is not party to the Law of the Sea and does not recognize unilaterally declared EEZ’s by the “ROC”.
      Egypt has no ‘sovereignty’ in the Eastern Med, just its own EEZ.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Forget about the “recognition” bit for now, just look at how many enemies Turkey is adding to its list. Now even muslim Sunni Egypt hates Turkey.

        • HighTide

          Talk is cheap. Power is silent.

          • Elias Demetriou

            yes, you keep playing the ‘power’ and that will be what fucks you in the end… Turkey thinking it is the most powerful nation on earth and it can do and say anything it likes will be its undoing because one day MUCH more powerful countries will finally admit that the Turks are more trouble than they are worth and stop putting up with all their crap! Or do you think Turkey being a member of NATO means anything any more? It means nothing since Turkey pissed off almost every other member of NATO…

            • Sam

              Another one wants another country to fight its battles!
              Fight your own battles man!

              Your really think another country is going to step in and Protect you Rear ???
              Dream on Mate; No one will protect you as most countries loves Turkey and respects Turkey;

              Cyprus Resources belongs to the Islanders,
              meaning the Owners,
              Your Not the Owners and never will be,
              If any Gas is found its also ours; Accept it, Or we will take it and there is nothing you can do;

              Also Before you use any further words with the letter F…
              Think again as they will Ban your Rear,

            • Zakos

              Nothing gonna change in your life time

  • Niko

    Why is everyone talking of war. This is just another idiotic move from Turkey that they know they cannot possibly justify to any other country other than the pseudo Turkish North. What a load of crap: they claim all Cyprus EEZ as there own. Soon they will claim the whole Mediterranean is theirs also.

    Get back to bullying Kurds who cannot defend themselves Turkey, you have no place on the international stage and definitely no place messing around with Europe.

    • OzzyTRNC

      So the ROC should keep all the natural resources for them self’s?

    • Zakos

      You lot don’t like it now, it was alright when you was given it to the TC back in the 60’s. What go’s a round comes a round

  • Parthenon Returns

    Yet again the Turkish side shows its true evil intentions against the ROC.
    However they have taken on more than they can chew.
    Hopefully Italy, Greece, Egypt & Israel will send a strong signal to Turkey…lay off Cyprus or its War in the East Med.

    • OzzyTRNC

      I don’t think they would dare challenge Turkey. They will be quite.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Why? Whats so mighty about Turkey??? Greece has a comparable Navy to Turkey. Now add the Italian & Egyptian fleets!!! Israels Air Force can provide air cover.

        • HighTide

          Military strength chart 2017:
          Turkey 8
          Greece 28

          • Parthenon Returns

            Based on various factors. However Greek Navy & Air Force is similar in strength to Turkey.

            • HighTide

              Greece will never go to war against Turkey on behalf of a little speck in the Med.

              • Parthenon Returns

                There is a Greek guarantee to protect Cyprus in case of a further Turkish attack.

                • HighTide

                  Post the text.

                  • Parthenon Returns

                    n November 1993, the governments of Greece and Cyprus proclaimed the Defence Doctrine of the Single Area, characterized by the defensive character and to prevent or deal with any aggression against one or both parties. With the proclamation of the doctrine, the emphasizes was of the commitment of Greece to consider as a cause of war (casus beli) any Turkish attempt to march on Cyprus. The Greek Cypriot administration, in collaboration with Greece, is furthering its military build-up in South Cyprus within the framework of the so-called Joint Military Doctrine.

                    Any real Cypriot knows this!!!

                    • HighTide

                      Where is there a question of ‘marching on Cyprus’?
                      You are deluded.

            • Zakos

              😂😂😂😂😂

        • OzzyTRNC

          Don’t be silly. If Greece has a comparable fleet etc, why is it then when Turkey invades its airspace every 5 minutes they don’t do anything apart from moan to the international community. Greece is in no position financially to start a war. End of.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Greece abides by International Law as a civilised country. However it does chase away the Turkish jets.

    • HighTide

      Why do you believe countries within the NATO alliance would defend non member Cyprus? A great illusion!

      • Parthenon Returns

        NATO membership does not preclude NATO countries fighting each other!!! Greece & Turkey are always close to war in the Aegean!!!

        • HighTide

          Not for an irrelevant dwarf like Cyprus.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Now your showing your ignorance. Huge Gas find changes everything.

            • HighTide

              Come back when they are huge and there as well.

              • Elias Demetriou

                You still think of Turkey as a NATO member? Dream on… they are a member by name only, they have pissed of and fallen out with almost every other NATO member and it will not be long before they are booted out and sent home where they belong!

                • Zakos

                  Another village idiot

        • Gokce Kavak

          Greece or Hellenic Republic must know that the Ottoman Empire and then the Republic of Turkey are just meddling Turkey and the TRNC, but also in Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, instead of Turkey and the (de facto) TRNC and these three states (one is divided into two) have created one United Kingdom with its greatest sincerity than ever!!

  • PPetrovicho

    WAR! Bring it on!

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Solve the CyProb….avoid unilateral actions till then.

    • Costas

      Ozay we know the Turks are 100% warmongers, warlords along with the TC side. They were born to listen to Erdogan and believe his words. The GC are labelled as bad by the TC people, but remember who is in the wrong from day 1 before 1974 and as of today.

      Block 3, 6 and all other in the Cyprus EEZ is mainly GC, whereas, in Kyrenia and between North Cyprus and Turkey you have exclusive ownership of gas that maybe present in that region. But South Cyprus is GC.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Two points….first, who is “we”? (your 2nd word). Who appointed you judge of boundaries?
        Second, Turks recognize 1960 Republic, not the present All-GC regime in the South.
        My advise…keep cool, avoid aggressive words and action. No deal on CyProb no Hydrocarbon wealth.

  • Spartan

    The brave Turks don’t want to go to Israel and help the poor Palestinians because they don’t like to fight anyone that is the same size.

    • HighTide

      Same size? Turkey 80 million, Israel 8 Million.

      • Spartan

        Militarily my clever friend

        • HighTide

          Don’t talk about size then. Even for military strength you are wrong.

          2017 Military Strength Ranking:
          Turkey 8, Israel 15

          • PPetrovicho

            Its so funny that none here understand what it takes to sustain an military campaign. If only they had some real experience then they would deal!

            • HighTide

              Who would ‘deal’? The Larnaca Fire Brigade?

              • PPetrovicho

                Yep! Once they knew the score, they would deal, rather than deal with it. I’m saying they would rather negotiate a deal.

                • HighTide

                  Its a situation for ENI to deal with. It obtained an exploration license from the “ROC”, and if hindered to carry out the work its best option is to return the license and get the fee back.

          • Spartan

            Take them on then

            • HighTide

              You are fantasizing. Why should anyone? If you are trigger happy join your local shooting club.

              • Costas

                the Israelis have better equipment

                • HighTide

                  Says Costas the expert.

      • Gokce Kavak

        Great thanks High Tide as British and Turks are going to further exaggerate alliance with each other as the United Kingdom and Turkey are going to do more to make Turkey and the United Kingdom alliance more superior and deeply very important for each other.

        • Gokce Kavak

          Turks entirely advocates the Britons as Turkish visas are only wished to sell open as well as the any places in the United Kingdom not just on the Embassy or Consulate of Turkey to the United Kingdom but also with the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in the United Kingdom and also Turkish Foreign Ministry or Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey’s website on the Internet. Thank you so much for your strong help to me! I so strongly admire you too on the top of my love and strong admiration.

    • ROC

      spot on, they only pick on small less capable countries

    • Sam

      There not in our Region you fool;

      • Parthenon Returns

        That right. Israel is on the other side of the Earth!!!!

  • alexander reutersward

    I strongly doubt that Italy would be willing to start a war against Turkey or to send their navy to protect a potential gas find in Cyprus .

    • HighTide

      Of course not!

    • Gokce Kavak

      Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 relations are going to increase further deterioration if Italy 🇮🇹 has intended to open a war against Turkey 🇹🇷, believing the demands to the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾’ enormous Greek stance against the withdrawal of the Turkish Cypriots and Anglo-Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and a bit more support to the ENOSIS thesis Italy 🇮🇹 against Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 more and more than anywhere else around this remarkable universe.

      • alexander reutersward

        I don’t mind reading responses, but can you please stop all the flags that you insert..makes it impossible to read

        • HighTide

          Impossible without flags too.

        • Gokce Kavak

          OK, I do sir.

        • Gokce Kavak

          Thank you at all, Turkey greatly appreciates and advocates the Republic of Cyprus ever since the Ottoman Empire, not just the times of the Republic of Turkey but also since the prehistoric times of the Ottoman Empire and the great alliance between the Republic of Turkey and the United Kingdom as well as the Ottoman Empire and British Empire as totally as possible!

    • Sam

      Well said;

  • Gokce Kavak

    I must be brave for all the Greek Cypriots and Greeks in Turkey 🇹🇷, not just the Turkish Cypriots and Turks in Greece 🇬🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 more and more.

    • HighTide

      For god’s sake, stop using Google translate!

  • Spartan

    The brave Turks again picking on small countries to bully. Don’t worry doggies your day is coming.

    • OzzyTRNC

      You are the dogs. What day is coming? Oh you mean Recognistion of TRNC. Get ya. Your right.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Meanwhile the Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 and Abdulhamit II of the Ottoman Empire seem to further exaggerate alliance between Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 more and more than anywhere else around this remarkable universe. Ottoman Empire and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 relations are increasing more and more as Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 want to further exaggerate alliance with each other more and more than anywhere else around this remarkable universe.

  • HighTide

    This is not about Erdoğan but about Turkey’s right to protect her continental shelf as well as the rights of Turkish Cypriots as co-owners of Cyprus.
    Anyone trying to interfere will do so on his own risk.

  • costaskarseras

    Those who are responsible for Erdogan’s behaviour towards Cyprus are no other than Britain the so-called guarantor of Cyprus’ integrity and independence (the guaranty only applies to the British territory which is land stolen from Cyprus, the BSB) and the US. These two powers continue with the appeasement of Turkey by accepting the results of the Turkish invasion and by allowing Turkey to ignore the UN resolutions on Cyprus. For 30 years, Britain and the US supported Turkey’s claim that the Cyprus problem was solved with the 1974 Turkish invasion and to this day Turkey continues to impede a just solution but promotes a solution that is in her interest at the expense of the Cypriots.

    All Cypriot governments have declared that the income from the hydrocarbons would be used for the benefit of all Cypriot citizens. Cyprus has signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) but not Turkey and if she thinks that Cyprus is acting outside the law, Turkey should use the courts and not gunboat diplomacy.

    Erdogan, instead of solving the serious and bloody Kurdish conflict, which so far has cost 50 000 lives, embarked on dividing his nation and imprisons anyone who expresses a different opinion, not excluding the people in the occupied part of Cyprus. Erdogan insists on imposing a solution to Cyprus but he is not willing to offer the same solution to the Kurdish people. Erdogan’s demonstrates the same illogical behaviour in Syria to divert a partition but he demands the partition of Cyprus. Turkey’s invasion of Syria could be another war of attrition as that of the Iran-Iraq war.

    • Gokce Kavak

      Please don’t forget that the Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧’s and Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧’s huge temper are now over as the relations between the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 are going to be deteriorated as the ties deeply definitely are in enormous strains and this going to further deteriorate more and more than anywhere else around this remarkable universe as the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and Turkey 🇹🇷 ties in an enormously finished as the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 have taken a huge guard against Turkey 🇹🇷, somehow the accession of Turkey 🇹🇷 to the European Union 🇪🇺 are further impossible now as on the other hand, Queen Elizabeth II have tried to antagonise against the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 more and more instead of Turkey 🇹🇷.

    • GrouseMaster

      The land on which the British bases are situated is British sovereign land, signed over to the British government by your half wit Cypriot government years ago.
      I hope one day all Greek Cypriots will finally just be happy with what they have got. You are a tiny insignificant island in the med, one thing you have as an island is your strategic position which is converted by other nations (hence why Turkey invaded & the brits want bases). Your small island has actually done ok, Turkey invaded and took only a third of your island, you should be happy the Turks didn’t run your whole tiny island over!…then there would be no Greek Cypriots.
      Be happy you exist, come down from your tower thinking you are a super power, be less arrogant and more humble, be happy with the sunshine, the beaches, the souvlaki, frappe & ciggarette.
      Just be happy with wot you have as really you should not even exist, to come as far as you have over the last few hundred years is a miracle.
      Be happy, be quiet, enjoy your island, drink your coffee, smoke your cigarette, stop moaning & carry on with your existence.

      • PPetrovicho

        Painful! 🙁

        • GrouseMaster

          Like the tiny dog that never stops barking and growling, it wants to be the big dog but it’s never gonna happen. The tiny dog is proud & doesn’t understand it’s barking and growling achieves nothing.The big dogs just let it bark, as to them it’s just funny.
          Comedy show.

      • antonis/ac

        Only an idiot would ask the victims of murder, rape, torture and displacement to be happy because their violators did not do more harm to them. Apparently you scums are comfortable with these crimes because you did them too.

        • GrouseMaster

          Ah! My upset Cypriot friend. Do try to calm down.
          Tell me……wot do you expect to achieve by being angry & upset?
          Your past has happened, as you say the rapes, tourtures & displacement has happened. Yes it was awful, yes your mad about it, yes you want revenge……but you can’t change it, it’s done.

          You will not change anything for the future either, your voice is too small & your politicians are to stupid.

          Big always beats small unless small is smart.
          David defeated Goliath by being smart, your politicians are not smart.
          When the Germans flattened London during the war people were upset by the death & destruction. However instead of crying forever they rebuilt London.

          So I say to you again, be happy you are alive, be happy you have 2 thirds of an island still to call home, enjoy the beauty of your island, stop crying about the past, concentrate on things you CAN change, not the things you cannot.
          Turkey didn’t flatten Cyprus, your still breathing, the sun still shines, enjoy your life.

          • antonis/ac

            Whether you like it or not, Cyprus is an independent, sovereign state and would pursue all of its rights.

    • OzzyTRNC

      We ❤️ Henry Kissinger!

      • antonis/ac

        Criminals do love and admire other criminals.

  • Sam

    ROC is seeking other Countries to fight there battles;

    The ROC should go into the Guinness book of Records for the greatest Whinge Nation on the Planet;
    Fight your own battles Roc and stop dreaming other countries will contribute to your issues;

    Don’t cry for me Argentina!
    In this case; Don’t cry for me ROC!!lol

    • Gold51

      Hey tuff boy sambo (Qouvac).. … Erdogan after shooting down a Russian war plane crapped himself and called the Entire Nato to his rescue in case Putin came to shaft Erdogan……Right.
      You expect Cyprus of less than one million people to fight a nation of almost 80 million right……..So far ruff boy, have you no shame or EMBARRASSMENT.
      Your a tuff guy behind a monitor.

      • Sam

        Hey Gold……NATO was obliged to come to the Aid of Turkey……Hence why its a Member you Moron!!
        Defence Rules apply!!
        I thought you would have known this much;lol

        It don’t matter how Tuff I am behind this laptop…..One thing for sure I would not mess with the Ball or Boy Oh Boy I would get the Horns!

        When your nation learns to compromise with a 80million strong Nation then you may get some understanding,
        Continuing with the attitude of your way of the High way and ignoring the Ball at your door step you deserve everything coming to so be prepared;
        As no one will fight your battle!

        • Gold51

          You scream just like despot howling Erdogan does…..moron.
          Erdogan is a double agent for Nato, none have respect for him…..moron.
          Turkey has demonstrated for the past 3 weeks how good their defence is against the lightly armed YPG…..moron. Behind a monitor thousands of miles away sis, your full of it.
          Your ancestors were Greeks sunshine and you know it, your just doing what cowards do… who’s winning I’m on your side….right moron.?
          It’s Not going to be a Cypriot fight s..t for brains….its “Now a regional problem”, the West is finally acknowledging Erdogans hostile intent needs to be stopped.!
          Why do you think there’s an open line with Italy…..moron.?
          Buy the way say (say arrivederci) to that plot of land just outside Larnaca. No one will fight your battle!

        • PPetrovicho

          Sum, do you mean Bull, The Bull has the Horns, not the Ball.

          • Gold51

            Ball or bull its all b*****s if it’s from brain dead Sam (ex Quovac).

            • Sam

              Credit must be given where I’m wrong;
              I will go back and fix up the spelling,

              Does it change my Point!
              Don’t think so!

      • ROC

        Sam is in mature and at got a clue what he on about, Turkey are crap at warfare,

        • Gold51

          It’s Quovac….the moron that changes his name 10 times a year. Each time regenerating with a new screen name.
          You will know when he’s about to change his name again or get removed from this forum …. he expands on his foul attitude stirring trouble between two communities is his style from thousands of miles away behind his mum’s monitor….a real sis.

          • ROC

            arrr good to know, Hightide was Braveheart remember him

        • Sam

          Looks like some ones Cage has been Rattled;

          If turkey is no good at war then why did GC run for it in 1974?
          Why didn’t GC stay and fight for the North?
          You no why because You have no Heart or spirit!

          What happen to the Spartans?
          2 words “Ottoman Victory”

          Now go and whinge to someone else fool;

          • Parthenon Returns

            Go ask the 5,000 dead Turkish soldiers if the GCs ran in 1974!!!
            Go ask the 500 Turkish sailors who drowned after their ships were sunk!!
            Go ask the 20 Turkish pilots whose planes were shot down!!

            In comparison only 25 Turkish soldiers have been killed by Kurds in Syria.

            • Sam

              Now ask me; How am I doing in North Cyprus?
              I’m enjoying my land and Country rightfully won back;

              Still Sulking!

              • Parthenon Returns

                Thanks to 80 million Turkey invading little Cyprus when it suffered a Coup!! How brave you are!!!

                • Sam

                  Thank you for your polite Gratitude;

                  Its appreciated!

                  • Parthenon Returns

                    Its called sarcasm. Google it.

                    • Sam

                      You really think I was Thanking you!

                      Hhaha.

          • OzzyTRNC

            👍👍😂

        • OzzyTRNC

          The Greeks are much better. Neither ROC or Hellas could afford a war at the moment.

    • ROC

      You are a right plank do you know that, let me give you an example ok if we had the equal amount of troops as Turkey The Gcs would wipe the floor with them, its needs 5 Turkey pilots to everyone one Greek pilot because there are so xxxx, you useless at warfare, its only because your like ants
      and lets not forget you pick on small little countries or little small pockets of resistance like the pkk and ypg, a larger county would allitebnate you
      , .

      You definate are a kiddo, not grown up yet.

      • Gold51

        Well said to the moron.

      • Sam

        So you think if you had equal Troops you would batter us!lol
        Joke of the century!

        The only way you would beat us at war is like you did Pre 1974 in a Coward way,

        We had more wars with Russia then with Greeks;
        We had the Great war in 1915/1923 battering 7 Nations including Greece
        NOT once we run from a war mate and we certainly will not run in future,

        Big or small we will fight to the end; Don’t you ever forget that Greco,
        Our Nation are well to powerful then yours even if we have smaller Numbers we will batter you,

        This has been Proven for 100s of years;

      • OzzyTRNC

        Well your breeding like rats in the south, soon catch up.

    • OzzyTRNC

      😂😂

    • Parthenon Returns

      Or don’t cry for me Turkish Cypriots in 1963????

      • Sam

        Hey
        I’m watching “The Fall of Constantinople”
        Buy your self some Pop Corn and Watch it on YouTube;
        It may give you an idea of Turkish Capabilities!!!lol

        Its a Great Movie!

        • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

          This Afrin campaign is going swimmingly well isn’t it?

      • Gokce Kavak

        There are very serious reasons why the European Union cannot have a reset of the bloc as they have only counted the Republican People’s Party (CHP) instead of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) a more pre-historic party rather than the Marxist Lemnist terminology-being the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which is deeply very counted in the European Union as the United Kingdom counts both the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Republican People’s Party (CHP) not just in demand, but also as an act, the United Kingdom is further successful than the others in the European Union and this is the reason why Turkey and the United Kingdom entirely further develop more and more than anywhere else around this remarkable universe, than the others in the European Union, rather than the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey relations as overall as possible.

  • antonis/ac

    The Turkish barbarians have invaded Afrin, a Kurdish homeland and as we are commenting on this forum, they are killing and displacing Kurdish civilians (see “The US Must Stop Turkey Now,” by Meghan Bodette, in” Defense One,” Feb. 9) They have demonstrated over and over again that they have no respect for international law; no concerns about lost of human lives and human suffering. They are capable of any crime. Harassing Cyprus and ENI’s drill ship is not a surprise.

    • Sam

      Is that on Netflix?
      Sounds like a great Movie,

  • Evergreen

    Interesting.

  • Leonidas48

    Fred Yusuf – how was last night with your Camel?

    • Costas

      it gave him 3 humps

  • Niko

    More Turkish provocation based on complete nonsense. What a joke this country is claiming things that are not even close to their lands. Stick to warmongering with the Kurds which is what you know best.

    • Gokce Kavak

      Yes, you’re totally overall right. But the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 needs to understand that Turkey 🇹🇷, Greece 🇬🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 were the same and only one condition of NATO alliance and Greece 🇬🇷 has already become a member of the NATO totally overall beacuse of Turkey 🇹🇷 then the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 overall very mutually. Even they don’t want Greece 🇬🇷, they just were able to say ‘No!’ to Greece 🇬🇷 as Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 officially made this to the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 in this case as entirely as possible.

  • Gokce Kavak

    But what the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 did not want to understand is that Turkey 🇹🇷 wants to be told the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as it cannot go forever with the demands of ENOSIS such as the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 formal co-operation either with Greece 🇬🇷, Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 is deepest-at-all very incompatible as the illegal under the international law status of Turkey 🇹🇷’s adoption status with the United Nations (UN) as Turkey 🇹🇷 has legally wanted to contribute Greece 🇬🇷 to be adopted the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)’s inclusion to Greece 🇬🇷 is with the major contribution of Turkey 🇹🇷 and Greece 🇬🇷 must never ever forget this as the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 is based upon to Turkey 🇹🇷 as it was upon to Greece 🇬🇷 , until then they become part of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 as Turkey 🇹🇷 majorly overall constituted Greece 🇬🇷 and then the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾’ inclusion to the NATO overall very completely.

  • The True Cypriot

    The Greeks are trying to draw in international players to provoke Turkey.

    I have been predicting this for years.

  • Sonar

    And what little old Cyprus going to do that with in international waters, you arm chair warriors are full of ideas that the young man of Cyprus may have to pay for with there lives.

  • Fred Yusuf

    I allways though it was a jewish thing wating for somebody else to come and fight ones wars, it seems it has now spread to Cypriots too.
    Its time RoC has sat at a meeting and agreed on the EZZ zones with Turkey. But if they insist like Greece that 97% of Eagean sea zone is theirs they will get as much out of the sea as Greece has done so far.
    Onwards and upwards with dreams but lets hope it does not change to nightmares.

    • CM follower

      So we should hand over what is legally ours then turkoe

    • Costas

      Block 3 and Block 6 is close to Greek Cyprus than it is to Turkey, making Turkeys claim invalid. You Turks will never accept this. The plain and simple is to look and see that it is not yours and move on

      • Gokce Kavak

        And this is the point when the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and Greece 🇬🇷 never ever understand. Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 are the permanent members of NATO and they have entered into the NATO, because of Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 as the two members agreed that Greece 🇬🇷 has to put under a member of NATO.

    • Leonidas48

      I always thought, that Idiots like you are called Ahmed or Ali.

      • Sam

        Truth Hurts;

  • Gold51

    Blow the Turkish interfering boats out of the Med. It’s going to happen sooner or later anyway with despot Erdogan around.
    Time for the West to stop turning a blind eye on Turkish aggression and do what’s necessary…..All to close for comfort.!

    • Gokce Kavak

      Yes, especially further the authoritarianism behaviour of Erdoğan has shown against the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾, I must state that both the authoritarianism issues of both Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mevlut Çavuşoğlu’s xenophobia and increasing demand of authoritarianism apart from their bitch-fucking roles and assistance against Greece 🇬🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 is also a deeper insult to the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and Turkey 🇹🇷 relations and Mevlut Çavuşoğlu’s xenophobia and anti-Semitism behaviours have been engaged with the authoritarianism and further exaggeration enemy-stance between the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and Turkey 🇹🇷 must at all be refused and Turkey 🇹🇷 must totally be punished under the European Human Rights Court (ECHR) as the further antagonism against the European Union 🇪🇺 against Greece 🇬🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and both Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mevlut Çavuşoğlu must all be judged to violate the rule of law stance of the European Union 🇪🇺 to close the doors off to Turkey 🇹🇷 with the generation of the European Union 🇪🇺’s totally ignorance to the capital punishment against Turkey 🇹🇷 overall very completely and seriously!!

      • cyprus observer

        Wow, could this be a record for the longest sentence without punctuation? Who could possible up vote this unintelligible rant?

        • Gokce Kavak

          Turkey 🇹🇷 greatly advocates the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 is entirely a mother country of Turkey 🇹🇷 as well as Nicos Anastasiades needs strong Turkey 🇹🇷 and Greece 🇬🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 at his most. Greece 🇬🇷 had not entered the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) unless Turkey 🇹🇷 does help Greece 🇬🇷 to enter NATO with the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 more and more.

        • Gokce Kavak

          Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 is the motherland and Greece 🇬🇷 is the sister land of Turkey 🇹🇷, as well as both just Greece 🇬🇷 and Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 as entirely as possible. This point is utterly very serious, if the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 does not exist or be created from Greece 🇬🇷 and Greece 🇬🇷 must not be created by Turkey 🇹🇷 and both Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 did not want Greece 🇬🇷 thanks to the United Kingdom 🇬🇧’s serious and totally trust towards Turkey 🇹🇷, Greece 🇬🇷 might never ever have entered to the European Union 🇪🇺, as the Turkey 🇹🇷 have never entered into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation thanks to Greece 🇬🇷’s seriousness to try hostility against Turkey 🇹🇷 and even if the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 never ever wants Greece 🇬🇷 because of its huge hostility towards Turkey 🇹🇷 and supporting Armenian Genocide, ASALA and the banned, outlawed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’ against Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 more and more.

          • cyprus observer

            Please don’t write anything to me unless it is in English and comprehensible.

    • Neroli

      And who will do that? The Cypriot Navy?

      • Gold51

        Why would you think it requires a “Naval Force” to sink Erdogans boats.?
        Turkey is not just harassing Cyprus.
        There are many countries monitoring Turkish hostile movements in the region that do have a Navy and airforce very close by.
        Remember nobody will come to Turkey’s aid while Turkey shows hostility to other nations .
        The purpose of “Nato” was to defend each other from the possibility of communist Soviet union taking control of their nation. Not to help Erdogan go around looking for land and gas grab .

        • HighTide

          Deludes as usual. Cyprus is not a member of NATO whose article 5 is not restricted to any specific opponent but requires joint assistance in case of one member being attacked. Cyprus does not qualify.

