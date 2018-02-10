Kids hospital charity unable to make donation because of red tape

A charity trying to make a donation to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia for over a year has written an open letter to the state questioning why it is so difficult to do so.

Cans for Kids said despite donating ‘much needed equipment for the last 28 years without problems’ worth over €250,000, it has now been waiting for the relevant permissions to donate new equipment for over a year.

The charity said it wished to donate equipment to the children’s ward at Makarios Hospital in memory of its late chairwoman, Olga Demetriades, who died in December 2016.

Since then, Cans for Kids said it has been informed that it can no longer just get permission from the health ministry as it had previously done, but that it now needs approval from the finance ministry.

Nonetheless ‘every phone call or e-mail seems to need at least a month – and often two or three – to elicit a reply’, the charity said.

That means that for over a year, despite having the will to make the donation, Cans for Kids has been unable to do so.

Meanwhile ‘doctors are being deprived of the equipment they need to be able to offer the best treatment possible to the children in our hospitals’, the letter said.

The finance ministry was not immediately available to comment on the case.